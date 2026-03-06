Latest Research On Function In The Drone Communication Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Drone Communication Market"The Drone Communication Market is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.09 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during this forecast period.

The report "Drone (UAV) Communication Market by Technology (Hardware-based, Software Defined Radio), Function (Command & Control, PNT, Swarm Operation), Connectivity (Terrestrial, Non-Terrestrial Network), Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" is projected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2025 to USD 4.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The drone communication market is growing because drones are being used more in defense, homeland security, and in commercial work, where stable and secure connectivity really matters. Many operations today can't afford signal loss or delays, so reliable communication systems are becoming very important. Support from regulators for BVLOS flights and better airspace integration is also helping the market expand into areas like inspection, farming, and logistics. At the same time, there are good opportunities coming up with new communication setups that combine RF, cellular, and satellite networks to give better coverage. Companies are also working on AI-based network management and anti-jamming solutions to make systems more dependable. Satellite connectivity for remote and maritime missions is adding another layer of demand, and this is creating fresh growth space for technology providers in this market.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 267 market data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 277 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Drone (UAV) Communication Market by Technology (Hardware-based, Software Defined Radio), Function (Command & Control, PNT, Swarm Operation), Connectivity (Terrestrial, Non-Terrestrial Network), Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-pong>

By Application, the Commercial Segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because more industries are now using drones in their day-to-day work. Areas like infrastructure inspection, agriculture, energy, mining, and logistics are operating bigger drone fleets and need communication systems that are stable and easy to scale. Most of these tasks depend on real-time data transfer and live video, and many flights happen beyond visual line of sight, so strong RF, cellular, and even satellite links are becoming necessary. Regulations are slowly becoming more supportive of commercial drone flights, which is helping companies expand their operations. At the same time, businesses are focusing more on automation and cost savings, and drones are playing a significant role in that shift. Because of this, the demand for advanced and reliable communication solutions in commercial drones is increasing quite fast.

By Connectivity, the Terrestrial Network Segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Terrestrial networks are the leading connectivity type in the Drone Communication Industry

Inquiry Before Buying @

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to see the highest growth in the drone communication market during the forecast period. This is because many countries are upgrading their defense systems and investing more in surveillance and border security. Governments in the region are working to improve homeland security and protect critical infrastructure, which is driving the need for secure and reliable drone communication networks. More procurement of unmanned systems to deal with changing security threats is also pushing the market forward. On the commercial side, drones are being used more in oil and gas, mining, construction, and smart city projects, especially in the Gulf countries. These operations need strong and dependable communication setups to work smoothly. At the same time, investments in 5G networks and satellite connectivity are improving coverage and making operations more scalable. Because of this, the Middle East & Africa region is turning into a growing market for advanced drone communication solutions.

DJI (US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and BAE Systems (UK) are among the top players in the Drone Communication Companies.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.