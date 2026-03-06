New Novel Finding Harmony By Thomas Yaegers Offers A Bold Vision For Healing A Divided World

Contemporary Social Justice Fiction Explores Unity, Identity, and Collective Prosperity

In a fractured world teetering between disillusionment and apathy, a diverse group of thinkers, dreamers, and doers dares to ask a radical question: What if we started over?

In his newly released novel, Finding Harmony, attorney and community advocate Thomas R. Yaegers, Esq. delivers a timely and thought-provoking work of contemporary fiction that challenges readers to reimagine what society could become when collaboration replaces conflict and shared prosperity replaces division.

Published January 9, 2026, Finding Harmony (ISBN: 9798243031080) blends social justice themes with deeply human storytelling. At its core is a diverse cast of characters whose lives intersect across lines of race, class, identity, and geography.

Though their backgrounds differ dramatically, their fundamental desires dignity, opportunity, security, and community, unite them. Through their struggles and triumphs, Finding Harmony reveals how much common ground exists beneath the narratives that divide us.

Finding Harmony offers an imaginative blueprint for a society designed intentionally around cooperation, curiosity, and collective well-being. Rather than presenting easy answers, Yaegers creates space for reflection, dialogue, and possibility.

Drawing from more than two decades of experience in complex litigation, corporate leadership, and nonprofit service, Thomas Yaegers brings both professional insight and lived experience to the story. As Co-Founder and COO of LGBTQ+ Pride Planning, he has dedicated his career to expanding access to legal services and advocating for marginalized communities nationwide. His work inside adversarial systems inspired the central question behind the novel: What would it look like to build systems around unity instead of zero-sum thinking?

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and longtime advocate for equity and inclusion, Yaegers infuses Finding Harmony with authenticity and urgency. The novel reflects real societal tensions while offering readers something rare in contemporary fiction, a hopeful, practical vision for rebuilding trust and connection.

