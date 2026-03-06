Kleiver Domínguez: The Trombone Powerhouse Shaping Today's Latin Sound

Chicago, Illinois - Kleiver Domínguez is an internationally recognized trombonist, instrumentalist, and music producer whose professional career reflects a sustained level of distinction within contemporary Latin music. Based in Chicago, a major cultural and artistic hub in the United States, Domínguez continues to build a career defined by award-winning productions, high-profile collaborations, and consistent international engagement.

Domínguez began his formal musical training at the age of seven in Venezuela through the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, an institution globally recognized for its rigorous academic and artistic standards. There, he received comprehensive instruction in music theory, orchestral performance, and instrumental technique. After an initial period studying cello, he selected the trombone as his primary instrument, quickly distinguishing himself through technical mastery, expressive performance, and stylistic versatility.

Throughout his career, Domínguez has integrated classical music, jazz, and a wide range of Latin genres into a cohesive and recognizable artistic language that balances tradition and innovation. A defining chapter of his professional development took place in Colombia, where he established himself as one of the most sought-after brass instrumentalists in modern vallenato music.

Between 2019 and 2024, he was an active member of the acclaimed project Elder Dayán Díaz and Rolando Ochoa“La Máquina,” performing as trombonist and euphonium player on multiple widely distributed recordings, including El Disco que Me Gusta, Rolando Ochoa 20 Años, La Zona Ocho, Para Ustedes, and El Fuete. His artistic excellence was formally recognized when he was awarded Best Vallenato Wind Instrumentalist of the Year at the UPAR Awards in both 2022 and 2023, one of the most prestigious honors in the genre.

As a result of his professional reputation, Domínguez has performed on international tours throughout the United States, Panama, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela, reaching diverse audiences and expanding his global artistic footprint. In the United States, he is a member of the Caribe Project Orchestra, where he has performed alongside internationally recognized salsa artists such as Maelo Ruiz, Tony Vega, Brenda K Starr, Frankie Ruiz Jr., Viti Ruiz, Frankie Negrón, and Adolescent's Orchestra, serving in an essential artistic role within high-level productions.

In addition to his performance career, Domínguez is a distinguished music producer, known for original arrangements, genre fusion, and creative direction. Currently based in Chicago, he is developing several high-profile projects, including the instrumental production “BOHEMIAN,” reaffirming his continued relevance, influence, and forward-looking contribution to the music industry.

Artist: Kleiver Domínguez

Instagram: @teve_kleiver