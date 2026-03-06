Streaming Star To Rap Contender: Diamond Paige Aka Jade Judo Lands Major Deal With IAN Entertainment And Drops New Helluva-Produced Anthem“Pressure”

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent entertainment firm IAN Entertainment has finalized a major deal with rising multi-platform entertainer Diamond Paige, the streaming television actress known for her breakout role in the Dream on Dreamer franchise who has rapidly gained attention in hip-hop under her music stage name Jade Judo. The agreement signals a significant expansion of Paige's career by globally promotional push for her upcoming single“Pressure,” produced by Detroit's award-winning hitmaker Helluva.







Paige is best known to streaming audiences for portraying Crystal in the urban drama franchise Dream on Dreamer, including the original film, its sequel Dream on Dreamer 2: The Climax, and the streaming series adaptation available on Tubi. The projects have generated more than 1.24 million film streams and an estimated 3.2 million global audience reach, according to independent streaming analytics.

Now, Paige is channeling that growing audience into hip-hop.

Performing as Jade Judo, the artist has released multiple independent rap projects including Street Discipline, No Mercy Season, and the album Diamond State of Mind. Her music catalog has surpassed 525,000 streams across Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, establishing her as one of the emerging independent rap artists building momentum through digital platforms.

Industry insiders say the upcoming single “Pressure” could mark a major breakout moment.

Produced by Detroit producer Helluva-known for shaping the sound of several Midwest hip-hop hits-the track pairs hard-hitting production with Jade Judo's aggressive lyrical style and street-driven delivery.

“With streaming audiences already watching her on screen, Jade Judo is positioned to convert that visibility into music success,” said an industry marketing consultant familiar with digital music campaigns.“Cross-platform entertainers like her are becoming the future of independent entertainment.”

Combined across film and music platforms, Paige's digital reach now exceeds 1.7 million streams, with core audiences concentrated between ages 18 and 34 across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa.

Under the new deal, IAN Entertainment will coordinate national media coverage, digital distribution, brand partnerships and streaming promotions supporting both Paige's acting career and the release of“Pressure.”

Entertainment analysts say the partnership reflects a growing trend of independent entertainment firms building talent that operates simultaneously across streaming television, film and music.

With a major single on the way and an expanding streaming audience, Jade Judo's momentum continues to build heading into 2026.

About Diamond Paige / Jade Judo

Diamond Paige is an actress, streaming television performer and hip-hop recording artist known musically as Jade Judo. Her work spans independent film, digital streaming and urban music, positioning her among a new generation of multi-platform entertainers leveraging streaming media to reach global audiences.

About IAN Entertainment

IAN Entertainment is an independent entertainment firm specializing in artist development, media placement, music distribution strategy and film promotion for emerging and established talent in the streaming era.