A Marine Veteran's Acclaimed Dramatic Manuscript Finds Its Moment

After Three Decades, Westley Thomas's Award-Winning Play A Hard Decision Is Published by Author's Tranquility Press

MARIETTA, GA - Some stories are not merely written; they are earned. Author's Tranquility Press today announced the official publication of A Hard Decision, an award-winning dramatic manuscript by United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Westley Thomas. This is the culmination of a thirty-year odyssey, a testament to the author's persistence over three decades for a story he first championed to Oprah Winfrey in 1993, proposed to National Geographic that same year, and later brought to the attention of the legendary Ossie Davis.

A Hard Decision is a profound exploration of the home front as a permanent battlefield. The play introduces Zera, a young woman on Staten Island whose life is cleaved in two by a telegram declaring her husband, William, dead in Vietnam. After losing their unborn child, she builds a fragile new life with Steve, another veteran. Years later, a knock at the door reveals the impossible: William is alive. A former prisoner of war, officially declared dead, he returns a ghost of the man he was. His resurrection forces Zera into an agonizing choice and unearths the buried trauma and silent battles that define the lives of these three intertwined souls.

The critical reception to the manuscript underscores its power. It has been honored with the Pacific Book Review Notable Book Award, the Firebird Book Award, and the Titan Book Award, among others. Reviewers have consistently highlighted its raw emotional honesty and its unique capacity to articulate the lingering aftershocks of combat on families and communities.

This is not a relic of the past. A Hard Decision speaks directly to our present, a gripping narrative that examines the true geography of war, asking whether its greatest casualties occur in foreign jungles or in the quiet streets where veterans struggle to return. It is a work of immense humanity, written with the precision of a playwright and the lived truth of a Marine.

A Hard Decision by Westley Thomas is now available for purchase globally in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats via Amazon and all major book retailers.

About the Author

Westley Thomas served his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. His writing is forged from this experience, dedicated to exploring the enduring complexities of service,trauma, and redemption. A Hard Decision is his debut published dramatic work.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier publishing services provider committed to helping authors navigate the journey from manuscript to market. By offering expert editorial, design, and promotional support, the press empowers writers to share their essential stories with the world.