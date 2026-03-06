Ivtrades Launches Trade Engine That Instantly Generates Trading Plans For Any Stock

MENAFN - GetNews) New platform allows retail traders to enter a ticker symbol and receive a structured trade plan with real-time data and historical performance insights.

IVtrades has announced the launch of its new Trade Engine, a real-time trading analysis tool designed to help retail traders evaluate stock opportunities faster and with greater clarity.

The platform allows users to enter any stock ticker and instantly receive a structured trading plan, including key levels and historical performance insights for similar setups. By organizing market data into a simple format, the Trade Engine helps traders quickly assess potential opportunities without spending hours reviewing charts or researching indicators.

Retail traders often rely on multiple tools and data sources when analyzing potential trades. IVtrades developed the Trade Engine to simplify that process by bringing critical information together into a single analysis that can be generated in seconds.

“Most retail traders spend a lot of time trying to interpret charts and guess direction,” said Jamie Mora, senior trader and developer of IVtrades.“With our Trade Engine, you simply enter a ticker and receive a structured trading plan supported by real-time market data and historical performance. It's designed to give traders clear, actionable information immediately.”

A key feature of the platform is its focus on transparency through historical data. Each analysis includes a track record showing how similar trading setups have performed on that specific stock in the past. This allows traders to review historical outcomes before deciding whether a trade aligns with their strategy.

By combining real-time market inputs with historical context, the Trade Engine helps traders better understand the probability and potential risk of a trade setup. Instead of relying solely on intuition or isolated indicators, users can evaluate opportunities using both current data and past performance patterns.

The system is designed to work with a wide range of publicly traded companies, allowing traders to quickly analyze opportunities across different sectors and market conditions. Both new and experienced traders can use the platform as a structured starting point when evaluating potential trades.

IVtrades developed the Trade Engine as part of its broader effort to make professional-level trading analysis tools more accessible to individual investors. As participation in financial markets continues to grow, the company believes traders benefit from tools that organize complex market information into a clear and actionable format.

The IVtrades Trade Engine is available now and can be tested instantly.

