TCR Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 50+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “TCR Therapy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the TCR Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the TCR Therapy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the TCR Therapy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On February 25, 2026- Immunocore Ltd initiated a phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tebentafusp-based regimens, including tebentafusp monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 vs investigator choice (including clinical trials of investigational agents, salvage therapy per local standard of care [SoC], best supportive care [BSC] on protocol survivor follow up) in patients with advanced non-ocular melanoma.

On February 25, 2026- USWM CT LLC initiated a trial will evaluate safety and efficacy of human engineered T-cell therapies, in participants with advanced tumors. New York esophageal antigen-1 (NY-ESO-1) and LAGE-1a antigens are tumor-associated proteins that have been found in several tumor types. Clinical trials using adoptively transferred T cells directed against NY-ESO-1/LAGE-1a have shown objective responses.

On February 18, 2026- Immatics US Inc. announced a study's purpose is to establish the safety and tolerability of IMA203/IMA203CD8 products with or without combination with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors that express preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME).

On February 17, 2026- Repertoire Immune Medicines conducted an early phase trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antitumor activity of RPTR-1-201 in adults with advanced solid tumors. The trial includes dose escalation and dose expansion parts and will evaluate RPTR-1-201 as monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody.

DelveInsight's TCR Therapy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for TCR Therapy treatment.

The leading TCR Therapy Companies such as Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, Altimmune, Immatics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Treadwell Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Immatics N.V. and others. Promising TCR Therapy Pipeline Therapies such as Fludarabine, Aldesleukin, Blinatumomab, Cyclophosphamide, Tebentafusp, Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, ALT-801 and others.

Brenetafusp: Immunocore

IMC-F106C is an ImmTAC targeting PRAME for patients with HLA-A02, which is expressed in approximately 40% of Western populations (United States, Canada, EU). In order to expand the potential of TCR therapy targeting PRAME, the Company is developing IMC-T119C, a first-in-class ImmTAC product candidate targeting a PRAME peptide presented by HLA-A24. HLA-24 is an HLA-type that is estimated to be present in 60% of people in Japan and 15-20% in Western populations. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of patients with 1L advanced, cutaneous melanoma.

Pemvidutide - Altimmune

Pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801) is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. By combining GLP-1 and glucagon activity in a single peptide, pemvidutide has the potential to achieve weight loss comparable to bariatric surgery. Pemvidutide also has been shown to increase the breakdown of fat and its mobilization within the liver, which may have beneficial effects on insulin resistance, a common problem in people with obesity. Pemvidutide incorporates the EuPortTM domain, a proprietary technology that increases its serum half-life for weekly dosing while slowing the entry of pemvidutide into the bloodstream, which may improve its tolerability. In a Phase I clinical study, pemvidutide demonstrated striking reductions in body weight, liver fat and serum lipids. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of NASH.

TSC 101: TScan Therapeutics

TSC-101 is the first clinical cell therapy product targeting minor histocompatibility antigen HA-2 to treat leukemia and prevent relapse following hematopoietic cell transplantation. TSC-101 is an investigational T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapy (TCR-T) developed by TScan Therapeutics, targeting the minor histocompatibility antigen HA-2. It is designed to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). Currently, the drug is in Phase I trial for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Coverage- Global

IntroductionExecutive SummaryTCR-Therapy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentTCR-Therapy – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)IMC F106C: ImmunocoreDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Pemvidutide - AltimmuneDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TSC-100: TScan TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsTCR-Therapy Key CompaniesTCR-Therapy Key ProductsTCR-Therapy- Unmet NeedsTCR-Therapy- Market Drivers and BarriersTCR-Therapy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionTCR-Therapy Analyst ViewsTCR-Therapy Key CompaniesAppendix

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.