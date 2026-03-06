The Blue Collar Trades Show Spotlights Veteran Career Opportunities With Jordie Kern And 7 Eagle Group

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jordie Kern, founder of 7 Eagle Group, shares his mission to help veterans transition into meaningful civilian careers and the strategies he uses to connect them with rewarding opportunities.

The Blue Collar Trades Show podcast announced the release of its latest episode, "The One About The Veteran Advantage With Jordie Kern." In this inspiring conversation, Jordie Kern, founder of the 7 Eagle Group, shares his mission to connect veterans with high-quality career opportunities and discusses how the Boots to Blue Collar partnership with The Blue Collar Recruiter amplifies that impact.

Although Jordie did not serve in the military himself, growing up with a father who fought in World War II instilled a deep respect for veterans. "I wish I did [serve]. It's one of those regrets I have. My dad did in World War II," Kern reflects. This admiration became action, leading him to establish the 7 Eagle Group, a company dedicated to helping veterans transition successfully into civilian careers.

Before founding 7 Eagle, Jordie's entrepreneurial roots were shaped through youth sports, organizing baseball trips for hundreds of high school athletes to Puerto Rico. These experiences taught him leadership, organization, and teamwork-lessons he now applies to guiding veterans into meaningful roles.

Recognizing the discipline, grit, and skills veterans bring to the workforce, Jordie launched the 7 Eagle Group to bridge the gap between military service and corporate America. "The vets have such great qualities... that's exactly what corporate America needs," he explains.

Through the Boots to Blue Collar partnership, The Blue Collar Recruiter and 7 Eagle Group connect veterans directly with trade and blue collar employers, helping them secure positions that align with their skills and career goals. The impact of this partnership is already evident. One success story features a veteran from the Air Force who was placed with a fire alarm company, securing a position immediately after the interview. This collaboration continues to empower veterans and bridge the gap between military service and rewarding civilian careers.

Jordie encourages veterans to pursue their passions and find careers that fulfill them: "Work hard to find what's your dream career. What do you really want to do?" His work demonstrates the power of dedication, community, and strategic partnerships in creating opportunities for those who have served.

How veterans' skills translate to high-value roles in the workforce.

The impact of Boots to Blue Collar in connecting veterans with trade and blue collar careers. Personal lessons from Jordie's journey: leadership, entrepreneurship, and community impact.



About Jordie Kern

Jordie Kern is the founder of the 7 Eagle Group, a company dedicated to helping veterans transition into civilian careers. With a background in sports entrepreneurship and a passion for community impact, Kern leverages his skills to empower veterans nationwide.

About the Blue Collar Trades Show Podcast

The Blue Collar Trades Show shares real conversations with everyday tradespeople, operators, leaders, and business owners from across the skilled trades. The show highlights honest stories, hard-earned lessons, and practical insights for those building careers and businesses that keep America running. Through initiatives like Boots to Blue Collar, the podcast also connects veterans with trade and blue collar career opportunities, helping those who've served find meaningful work and apply their skills in the civilian workforce.

The episode "The One About The Veteran Advantage With Jordie Kern " is available now on all major podcast platforms.

