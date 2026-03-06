PSD: Unidentified Object Falls In Open Area In Irbid Governorate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra)-- The Spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that a report was received by the operations room at the Irbid Governorate Police Directorate regarding the fall of an unidentified object in an unpopulated area in one of the governorate's districts.The spokesperson added that security teams immediately moved to the site and found that the object was remnants of an explosive device.No human injuries or material damage were reported as a result of the incident. The relevant authorities were called to the scene and have begun handling the debris in accordance with safety procedures.