Russian Drones Attack Kyiv Region, Damage Reported In Two Districts
In the Bucha district, a private house and a car were damaged.
In the Vyshhorod district, a private house and several outbuildings were damaged.Read also: Three people injured in Mykolaiv in Russian drone attacks
"The damage is minor. People whose homes were affected will receive all the necessary assistance," the regional governor said.
He added that, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties.
Photo for illustration purposes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment