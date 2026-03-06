Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Attack Kyiv Region, Damage Reported In Two Districts

Russian Drones Attack Kyiv Region, Damage Reported In Two Districts


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Bucha district, a private house and a car were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a private house and several outbuildings were damaged.

Read also: Three people injured in Mykolaiv in Russian drone attacks

"The damage is minor. People whose homes were affected will receive all the necessary assistance," the regional governor said.

He added that, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

UkrinForm

