Russian Drones Attack Kyiv Region, Damage Reported In Two Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Bucha district, a private house and a car were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a private house and several outbuildings were damaged.

"The damage is minor. People whose homes were affected will receive all the necessary assistance," the regional governor said.

He added that, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

Photo for illustration purposes