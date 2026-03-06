Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Conflict With Iran Will Not Affect Canada's Support For Ukraine Expert

2026-03-06 07:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Stephen Saideman, head of the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs in Ottawa, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to him, Canada does not have the equipment needed to counter threats in the region, such as air defense and counter-drone technologies. He added that even if Canada sends one or two vessels to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, this will not affect support for Ukraine, Saideman said.

In his opinion, Canada's participation in the conflict will bring neither external nor domestic benefits to the country. The expert added that Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would not rule out possible Canadian involvement, but that he would not call this a promise to join.

Photo: Stephen Saideman

UkrinForm

