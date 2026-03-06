(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2026 March 06, 2026 3:45 PM EST | Source: TMX Group Limited Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2026. TSX welcomed 28 new issuers in February 2026, compared with 23 in the previous month and 25 in February 2025. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, four mining companies, one life sciences company and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2026 increased 392% compared to the previous month, and were up 237% compared to February 2025. The total number of financings in February 2026 was 79, compared with 40 the previous month and 53 in February 2025. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: . There were three new issuers on TSXV in February 2026, compared with one in the previous month and four in February 2025. The new listings were two mining companies and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in February 2026 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 183% compared to February 2025. There were 124 financings in February 2026, compared with 158 in the previous month and 88 in February 2025. TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2026 can be viewed at . Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Issuers Listed 2,132 2,110 1,861 New Issuers Listed 28 23 25 IPOs 22 23 14 Graduates from TSXV 2 0 1 Issues Listed 2,791 2,757 2,507 IPO Financings Raised $63,796,840 $49,568,852 $50,000,020 Secondary Financings Raised $3,485,317,303 $631,159,013 $624,611,545 Supplemental Financings Raised $86,250,000 $57,500,000 $404,709,540 Total Financings Raised $3,635,364,143 $738,227,865 $1,079,321,105 Total Number of Financings 79 40 53 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,798,873,608,543 $6,363,991,181,783 $5,145,266,065,041

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 51 49 +4.1 IPOs 45 34 +32.4 Graduates from TSXV 2 3 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $113,365,692 $322,401,100 -64.8 Secondary Financings Raised $4,116,476,316 $1,065,128,474 +286.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $143,750,000 $506,760,940 -71.6 Total Financings Raised $4,373,592,008 $1,894,290,514 +130.9 Total Number of Financings 119 96 +24.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,798,873,608,543 $5,145,266,065,041 +32.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Issuers Listed 1,734 1,736 1,820 New Issuers Listed 3 1 4 IPOs 0 0 2 Graduates to TSX 2 0 1 Issues Listed 1,795 1,798 1,888 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $517,500 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $387,281,405 $249,565,896 $265,793,432 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,072,802,214 $621,248,703 $249,357,290 Total Financings Raised $1,460,083,619 $870,814,599 $515,668,222 Total Number of Financings 124 158 88 Market Cap Listed Issues $164,344,265,276 $152,883,397,869 $90,197,704,835

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 4 4 0.0 IPOs 0 2 -100.0 Graduates to TSX 2 3 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $0 $517,500 -100.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $636,847,301 $290,783,711 +119.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,694,050,917 $758,159,157 +123.4 Total Financings Raised $2,330,898,218 $1,049,460,368 +122.1 Total Number of Financings 282 195 +44.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $164,344,265,276 $90,197,704,835 +82.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF CACE Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF CAUS Avantis CIBC U.S. Large Cap Value ETF CALV Avantis CIBC U.S. Small Cap Value ETF CAUV Blossom Gold Inc. BGAU BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF ZDIV BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF ZESM BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF ZEQL Mackenzie Global Value ETF MAGV Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF MBQG Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF MAUG Mackenzie US Value ETF MAUV Middlefield Short Duration Bond Plus ETF MSBP NetraMark Holdings Inc. AIAI Purpose Credit Opportunities Class CROC RFA Financial Inc. RFA Roxmore Resources Inc. RM Rua Gold Inc. RUA Russell Investments Core Plus Fixed Income ETF RBND Russell Investments Fallen Angels ETF HALO Russell Investments Multi-Factor Canadian Equity Pool RQCA Russell Investments Multi-Factor International Equity Pool RQIN Russell Investments Multi-Factor US Equity Pool RQUS SavvyShort (-2X) COIN ETF COID SavvyShort (-2X) MSTR ETF MSTZ Silver Mountain Resources Inc. AGMR SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund SBLG SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund SBLI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Chilean Metals Inc. CMCG Envirogold Global Limited NVRO Gemdale Gold Inc. GEMG

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

