Automatic Securities Disposition Plans Adopted By Shopify Chief Executive Officer

March 06, 2026 5:00 PM EST | Source: Shopify

Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today that Tobias Lütke, Shopify's Chief Executive Officer, has entered into an automatic securities disposition plan to sell Class A subordinate voting shares (" Class A Shares ") held directly by Mr. Lütke, and a separate automatic securities disposition plan to sell Class A Shares indirectly held by Mr. Lütke through two holding entities, 7910240 Canada Inc. and Thistledown Foundation (collectively, the " Holding Entities "), each controlled by Mr. Lütke (the " Integrated Plans "). The Integrated Plans have been adopted following the expiry on December 31, 2025 of a prior automatic securities disposition plan adopted on June 12, 2024 and in accordance with securities laws and Shopify's internal policies. The Integrated Plans are intended to be treated as a single "plan" for purposes of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sales of Class A Shares under the Integrated Plans are eligible to commence on or after March 18, 2026. On December 8, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a decision exempting Mr. Lütke from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities legislation with respect to sales of Class A Shares under the Integrated Plans. This announcement is made pursuant to the requirements of that decision. Mr. Lütke entered into automatic securities disposition plans under a similar exemption annually from 2017 to 2021 and again in 2024.

The Integrated Plans permit trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when Mr. Lütke was not in possession of material non-public information regarding Shopify. The Integrated Plans provide for the sale of an aggregate of up to 1,987,032 Class A Shares and will terminate no later than December 31, 2026. The Class A Shares that could potentially be disposed of under the ASDPs may include Class A Shares, currently held, directly or indirectly, by Mr. Lütke, Class A Shares issued to Mr. Lütke upon conversion of Class B restricted multiple voting shares, Class A Shares issued to Mr. Lütke upon vesting and/or exercise of options and restricted share units granted to Mr. Lütke as compensation for his services as Chief Executive Officer, and/or Class A Shares held by the Holding Entities which are beneficially owned by Mr. Lütke.

About Shopify

