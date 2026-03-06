MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greencastle Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Future Fuels Inc.

March 06, 2026 5:15 PM EST | Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) (" Greencastle " or the " Company ") announces that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement dated March 6, 2026, with an arm's length third party (the " Vendor ") pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the " Acquisition ") an aggregate of 480,000 common shares (the " Purchased Shares ") in the capital of Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV: FTUR) (" Future Fuels "). Prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, the Company did not hold any securities of Future Fuels.

As consideration for the Purchased Shares, the Company will issue 4,800,000 common shares (the " Consideration Shares ") from treasury at a deemed price of $0.05 per share for an aggregate deemed value of $240,000. No cash consideration is payable.

The Acquisition is being completed for investment purposes and is consistent with the Company's strategy to pursue selective positions in prospective resource companies and projects. Future Fuels is engaged in the resource sector, and the Company believes that the Acquisition provides attractive exposure to potential commodity-cycle upside and complements the Company's broader portfolio focus.

Closing of the Acquisition remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") for the issuance of the Consideration Shares.

The Consideration Shares will be issued under applicable Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Consideration Shares are expected to be listed for trading on the TSXV upon expiry of the hold period, subject to TSXV acceptance and compliance with applicable listing requirements.

The Vendor is arm's length to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Acquisition. The Acquisition does not constitute a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

For additional information, please visit or contact:

Albert Contardi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 416-361-2832

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.