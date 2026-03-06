MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Neo Releases Its 2025 Financial Report with $461M Treasury and Strategic Pivot to Enhanced Decentralization The report highlights the ecosystem's next phase of growth, including updated decision-making mechanisms, foundation redomiciliation, and new technological initiatives, such as Neo X, introduced as part of the platform's dedicated AI strategy

Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Neo, the open-source community-driven blockchain platform, releases its Financial Report and Insights, offering a comprehensive overview of the Foundation's financial position. Marking over ten years since its inception as AntShares in 2014, the report reveals a consolidated treasury of $460.8 million and outlines a bold, strategic roadmap focused on transparency, asset diversification, and a commitment to further network decentralization.

The Financial Insights Report outlines how Neo manages its treasury to support ecosystem development while remaining resilient through market volatility. Key highlights of the summary include:



Asset growth since launch: Neo's ecosystem assets grew from $5.2 million in 2014 to $461 million in 2025, representing nearly an 8,862% increase over the past 12 years.

How the treasury was built: The report attributes treasury growth to a combination of on-chain revenue and treasury management incentives, including 43.4 million GAS generated through network activity, $40.2 million from NGC Fund 1 liquidation, $100 million from ETH sale in 2025, and the accumulation of 1,112 BTC through operational strategies. The current capital structure is primarily sustained by network income and investment returns rather than the sale of initial token allocations.

Treasury position to date: As of year-end 2025, the Neo Foundation and NGD collectively hold $461 million in total assets, with 49 percent managed by the Neo Foundation and 51 percent by NGD. The treasury is held across BTC, NEO, GAS, and cash equivalents (including stablecoins) to support resilience through market cycles.

Ecosystem investment activity: Since 2017, Neo has deployed $53.3 million across more than 60 projects through the NGC and Neo Eco funds. In 2022, the NGC Fund 1 was liquidated, returning $40.2 million in assets to the treasury. In 2025, Neo sold 35,000 ETH, generating approximately $100 million in cash. Commitment to Transparency: Beginning in 2026, Neo will transition to a formalized annual reporting structure. The organization has already engaged reputable global audit firms to conduct a due diligence report of all assets, ensuring that the "Smart Economy" is built on a foundation of verifiable trust.

As Neo enters its next stage of development, the ecosystem plans to expand its focus beyond core protocol development to new technological and business opportunities. This includes the introduction of Neo AI strategy, introducing an agent-first chain built specifically for AI-driven activity, where AI agents can interact with the network directly, manage assets, and execute on-chain tasks on behalf of users. A dedicated, multi-layer design provides the core building blocks agents need, like communication, storage, privacy, and reliable execution, for smooth end-to-end operation.

"From the beginning of Neo's journey in 2014, our focus has always been on building for the long-term," says Da Hongfei, Founder of Neo. "We have experienced both growth and challenges, and each cycle has strengthened our commitment to transparency and resilience. Looking ahead into 2026, we see a clear opportunity to further mature the network, expand the ecosystem, strengthen governance, and continue to build a strong foundation for the years ahead."

