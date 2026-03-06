Fresh Infiltration Inputs Put J&K Security Forces On High Alert

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces have been placed on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir following intelligence inputs about possible infiltration attempts by militants along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, official sources said on Friday.

Sources said that several militant launching pads across the border have become active in recent days, raising concerns about attempts to push infiltrators into the Union Territory.

According to officials, the Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified surveillance and patrolling along the borders, particularly in the Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Kupwara sectors.

“Inputs indicate that around seven launching pads across the border have been activated and a number of militants are believed to be present there,” an official source said.

Sources added that nearly 50 militants were recently shifted to some of the newly activated launching pads, while around 150 others are believed to be stationed at camps located about 10 to 20 kilometres from the LoC and the International Border.

Security agencies believe that militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed may attempt to increase infiltration in the coming weeks, the sources said.

In view of these inputs, security forces have stepped up anti-militancy operations in vulnerable areas and enhanced monitoring along known infiltration routes.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and security agencies have been directed to maintain a high level of vigilance to foil any infiltration attempts. (inputs from KNO)

