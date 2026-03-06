Kashmir Weather Likely To Change From March 7: Met

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Predicting that weather patterns will change in coming days, the Meteorological Department has said that the day temperatures across J&K remained significantly above normal on Friday.

The weatherman stated that maximum temperatures in many parts of Kashmir division remained 10–12 degrees Celsius above normal, while several areas of Jammu division recorded temperatures about 10–12 degrees above the seasonal average.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5°C, which was 11.5 degrees above normal, while Qazigund registered 25.0°C, around 12.4 degrees above the usual level. Pahalgam recorded a high of 22.7°C and Kupwara 23.8°C, both significantly above the seasonal average.

In Gulmarg, the day temperature settled at 16.6°C, which was about 13.1 degrees above normal, according to the data.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8°C, around 7.5 degrees above the normal level. Banihal registered 27.4°C, Batote 27.2°C, Katra 31.8°C and Bhaderwah 25.8°C, all remaining above the seasonal average.

Night temperatures also stayed above normal in several places. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6°C, which was 4.1 degrees above normal, while Qazigund recorded 5.0°C and Pahalgam 3.1°C.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast a change in weather conditions from March 7 onwards.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected between March 7 and 9, with the possibility of light rain or snowfall in higher reaches at isolated places,” the MeT said.

From March 10 to 12, the department has predicted generally cloudy conditions with light rain or snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places across the Union Territory.

Weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry again between March 13 and 15, while another spell of cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain or snowfall in higher reaches is likely between March 16 and 17.

The department has also said that daytime temperatures are likely to fall by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius at many places after March 7 and may remain below the current levels until March 12.

Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to continue farm operations as the current weather conditions are favourable for agricultural activities.(KNO)