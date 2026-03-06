Iran: Our Fight Is Resistance For Region, International Law

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday defended Tehran's actions in the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, describing the conflict as a struggle“for the history, for the region, for the world, and for the principles of international law”, while warning that the US torpedo attack on an Iranian frigate returning from an Indian naval exercise“cannot go with impunity”.

Speaking during the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh sharply criticised US President Donald Trump's stance on Iran's political future and accused Washington of pursuing a contradictory and“colonial” approach toward Tehran.

“President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran,” he said.

The Iranian minister emphasised that diplomacy remains the only path to resolving the escalating crisis.

Drawing a contrast between diplomatic traditions, Khatibzadeh said Iran favours patient, strategic engagement rather than confrontation.“Like in India, we in Iran share a chess mentality, not like the American football mentality. Diplomacy down the road is the only option,” he said.

Khatibzadeh who also serves as president of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Tehran, was suggesting that Iran traditionally favours patient, calculated diplomacy rather than sudden military moves.

Addressing policymakers and diplomats in New Delhi, he also dismissed claims that Iran had shut down the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil passes.

“Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed it yet. We are a responsible power,” he said.

“We have not yet closed the Strait of Hormuz. We have no intention to do that until further notice.”

Khatibzadeh said Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and argued that it is the United States that has endangered maritime security.

Terming the ongoing confrontation an“existential war”, he accused the US and Israel of launching an unprovoked aggression against Iran based on misinformation and geopolitical ambitions.

“What is being done by Americans and Israelis today is against international law and norms. There was no provocation from Iran. My country is under attack based on flat lies that Iran was imposing a threat,” he said.

When asked why the US and Israel started the war, the Iranian minister said,“Why the Americans and Israelis started aggression against Iran is an important question. If you pose this question to the American administration, based on the different markets and audiences, you will get different answers. Why they started this is due to power politics and delusion of a 'Greater Israel.”

Khatibzadeh maintained that Iran's military actions are purely defensive.

“This is an existential war on Iran, and they would like to put an end to the existence of Iran. We are fighting a heroic, nationalistic war to push back those aggressors. We have no option but to hit wherever the Americans are originating their attack from,” he said.

He further alleged that intelligence operations were being used to expand the conflict and blamed Israel for attempts to stage“false-flag operations” across the region.

“We are trying to avoid a spillover to other areas. I am sure you are hearing about false-flag operations by Mossad and by Israelis to attack refineries or even Cyprus. The UK PM said that it was not originating from Iran. Tucker Carlson also said that two or multiple Mossad groups were captured in Saudi Arabia and Qatar while trying to do false-flag operations in those countries,” he claimed.

Khatibzadeh also condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strike on February 28, warning that targeting state leaders sets a dangerous precedent.

“When they assassinate the head of another state. Should a head of state be targeted when there are problems between countries? This is unprecedented. If this is the new norm, then it is very dangerous,” he said and gave reference to India-Pakistan hostilities.

He stressed that ending the conflict depends on those who initiated the attacks.

“The ball is in the court of the one who started this aggression. If they stop aggression today, we are defending, not on the offence. Diplomacy is the only option every country has. I really doubt if this administration understands the essence of diplomacy and dialogue,” he added.

Khatibzadeh's remarks also came two days after a US submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's coast, killing at least 87 sailors.

The warship was returning home after participating in the MILAN multilateral naval exercise hosted by India and had also taken part in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam last month.

Calling the incident a grave violation of international law, Khatibzadeh said the ship had been operating in a non-combat role.

“This is a very sad, very unfortunate incident. That vessel was there by invitation of our Indian friends, attending an international exercise. It was ceremonial. It was unloaded. It was unarmed,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate. Many of the young Iranian sailors who were attending these exercises lost their lives. It cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that.”

“Unfortunately, principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities.