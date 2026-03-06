Srinagar Police Warn Against Rumour-Mongering
In an advisory, police asked people to refrain from circulating unverified reports, speculation or rumours and ensure that all information is confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police said the circulation of rumours, misinformation or unverified content can create unnecessary panic, disturb public order and adversely affect communal harmony.
“It is reiterated that strict legal action shall be initiated against any individual or entity found indulging in the spread of misinformation or rumours under the relevant provisions of law,” the advisory said.
Srinagar Police also urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and contribute towards maintaining peace, order and harmony in the district.Read Also Anti-US-Israel Protests: Police Register 7 FIRs, Detain Over 120 in Srinagar Srinagar MP Ruhullah Faces FIRs For Social Media Posts ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment