Srinagar Police Warn Against Rumour-Mongering

2026-03-06 07:03:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Police on Friday urged media organisations, social media users and the general public to act responsibly while reporting, publishing or sharing any information on social media platforms, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those found spreading misinformation or rumours.

In an advisory, police asked people to refrain from circulating unverified reports, speculation or rumours and ensure that all information is confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination.


Police said the circulation of rumours, misinformation or unverified content can create unnecessary panic, disturb public order and adversely affect communal harmony.

“It is reiterated that strict legal action shall be initiated against any individual or entity found indulging in the spread of misinformation or rumours under the relevant provisions of law,” the advisory said.

Srinagar Police also urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and contribute towards maintaining peace, order and harmony in the district.

Kashmir Observer

