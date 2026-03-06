That Torpedo That Sank Iran Ship: Old Tech, Hard To Defend Against

MENAFN - Asia Times) A US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, killing 87 people. The submarine struck the ship with a torpedo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, resulting in“quiet death”.

The event marks the first time a US submarine has launched a torpedo in combat or engaged and destroyed a ship since the second world war.

Why is this old weapon reappearing now?

And, for that matter, what are torpedoes? Can ships defend against them, or even see them coming?

What are torpedoes, and how do they work?

Torpedoes have changed little over the years in terms of their concept and their operation. Simply put, a torpedo is effectively a small, unmanned submersible – a kind of hybrid of a mini-submarine and a missile, designed to attack both submarines and surface ships.

However, they have been modernized to an extent. Torpedoes today are generally“dual purpose,” designed to attack and destroy both ships and submarines. Single-purpose torpedoes are less commonly seen, but given their specialized nature are often more lethal.

Torpedoes are initially connected to the launching submarine by a wire or fibre-optic cable transmitting targeting data. These wires are designed to be“cut” as the torpedo gets close to its target, with the torpedo then switching on its own active sonar to steer the rest of the way.

Exactly how far torpedoes can be fired is highly classified information, but it may be tens of kilometers. It depends partly on how the torpedo is propelled – whether with an electric motor (more common) or a fuel-powered one.

Electric motors are generally preferable, given their ability to accelerate instantly and achieve higher speeds. However, the range is generally considered to be lower than fuel-propelled torpedoes.