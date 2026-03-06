Taiwan Ramps Up Space-Defense Drive Amid Beijing Threats

MENAFN - Asia Times) To develop surveillance and defense systems that could be deployed in the Taiwan Strait, the Taiwanese government is working with dozens of international space‐technology startups while nurturing local firms.

Supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration (SMESA) and managed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a program called Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+) has supported 42 startups focused on space‐defense technologies since it launched its International SpaceTech Startup Supporting Program in 2023.

These startups develop satellites, rocket engines and geospatial equipment and partner with Taiwan's traditional Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) companies for manufacturing.

The Taiwanese government also provided financial support to some local startups. Among them, BaseTech, founded in 2021, produces high-precision telescope mounts that can be used to track satellites from a few hundred to 2,000 kilometers above the Earth's surface. Its systems can also track a swarm of military drones.

“Our HawkView Monitoring System can be applied in airspace security, maritime and port security,” Henry Chen, a senior manager at Base Technology, told Asia Times in an interview during a recent London trade show.“It can track drones, airplanes and birds at a distance over 15 kilometers and use artificial technology to scan the objects automatically.”

In a video, Chen demonstrated how HawkView tracks more than 300 Chinese sparrows in real time in Kenting at the southernmost tip of Taiwan. He added that the system can also track ships and create high-resolution footage for users to determine whether an approaching vehicle is a battleship.