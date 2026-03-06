MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Leading to Transform: Female Leadership in the Future of Education and the Country appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Female leadership in Costa Rica is no longer just an aspiration. Today, it is a reality that is helping to transform the way institutions are run, knowledge is generated, and the country's development is planned.

For many years, the conversation about women in leadership positions focused on inclusion: opening spaces, expanding participation, and recognizing abilities that historically did not always have the same opportunities.

Women are not only present in decision-making spaces; we are also contributing new forms of leadership based on collaboration, strategic vision, and a deep sense of purpose.

From higher education, I have witnessed a significant transformation. Every year, thousands of young women enter our universities with a different conviction than previous generations. They are not only seeking professional training; they are seeking to develop their talent, contribute to society, and build their own path.

This change reflects a cultural evolution that directly impacts the future of the country.

In academia, leadership entails a particularly significant responsibility. Universities do not just train professionals: they train those who will be making decisions in the coming decades, in productive sectors, in research, in public administration, and in many areas of social influence.

Therefore, leading an educational institution means understanding changes in the environment, anticipating trends, strengthening innovation, and preparing new generations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and complex world.

Costa Rica has built much of its development on education. In a global context marked by rapid technological, social, and economic transformations, our educational institutions are called upon to continue evolving to respond to these challenges.

In this process, female leadership brings a perspective that values dialogue, collective construction, and long-term vision.

Today, we see more women leading universities, research centers, business organizations, and social projects. This progress not only reflects greater opportunities, but also a transformation in the way we conceive of leadership and institutional management.

Our responsibility is to accompany this process and contribute to training leaders capable of thinking with a global vision, acting with social responsibility, and building solutions to the challenges of our time.

Because when we strengthen women's leadership, we also strengthen development and opportunities for society as a whole.

Rosa Monge

Rector of the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica

President of UNIRE

