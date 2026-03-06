Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tevogen CEO Says 'Actively Evaluating' Potential Acquisitions

Tevogen CEO Says 'Actively Evaluating' Potential Acquisitions


2026-03-06 07:00:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tevogen CEO Ryan Saadi said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that the company is“actively evaluating” potential acquisitions to drive value.

“If consummated, these transactions are expected to operate as subsidiaries of Tevogen resulting in positive cash flow generation and a return on invested capital over time,” the CEO said.

As per the CEO, the combined entities under consideration for acquisition may generate aggregate annual revenues in excess of $50 million. The announcement comes on the heels of the company announcing that it has entered into a letter of intent to evaluate a deal with another pharmaceutical company called Apozel Pharmaceuticals.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN06032026007385015968ID1110829382



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search