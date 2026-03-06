Abhishek Banerjee Questions EC's Voter List Scrutiny, Targets PM Modi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was not placed "under adjudication" if lakhs of voters in West Bengal were facing scrutiny during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking at a protest organised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Friday, against the SIR exercise, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission's process had placed nearly 60 lakh voters under adjudication and raised concerns over its fairness. "Gulam Rabbani's name is under adjudication, Dr Shashi Panja's name is under adjudication, Kajol Shaikh's name is under adjudication, Byron's name is under adjudication. If 60 lakh people's names are under adjudication, is it fair? If 60 lakh people's names are under adjudication, then why not PM Modi's name under adjudication? Why not his chair under adjudication?" Banerjee said while addressing the rally.

Accusations Against BJP and EC

Banerjee also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using institutions to target political opponents. "Earlier, they used agencies like the ED and CBI. Now they are using the Election Commission as a weapon," he alleged.

Banerjee further claimed that if poet Rabindranath Tagore were alive today, the BJP would declare him "under adjudication." "If Rabindranath Tagore were alive today, the BJP would declare him under adjudication. They call Sourav Ganguly a dalal. He is a Bengali who never bowed his head before them," Banerjee said.

'Amit Shah Starts and Ends With My Name'

The TMC MP also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "In every rally, Amit Shah starts with my name and ends with my name."

TMC Challenges BJP on Development

He also referred to the TMC delegation's meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criticised the Election Commission. "When we met Gyanesh Kumar, and he raised his voice, we told him that we are elected, but you are selected," Banerjee said.

Highlighting welfare schemes introduced by the state government, the TMC leader spoke about the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. "We have given financial help through Lakshmir Bhandar to 2.5 crore women without any condition. Without any divide, unconditionally. If you have the courage, do the same like us," he said.

He challenged the BJP leadership to publicly debate the development work carried out in West Bengal. "I challenge the BJP to prepare a stage and say what they have done for Bengal and Bengalis. On the other hand, we will say what we have done for Bengal in the last 15 years," Banerjee said.

Referring to central government schemes, the Diamond Harbour MP challenged the BJP. "BJP says they have given houses under PM Awas Yojana. I will leave politics if the BJP proves that even one single house was allotted by them. BJP should publish a white paper," he said.

'Boycott the BJP'

"They plan to bring outsider voters like they did in Bihar and Haryana. But they cannot win Bengal," he said. Appealing to voters, he added, "You may or may not support TMC; that is your choice. But as a Bengali and for Bengal, do not vote for the BJP."

Clarifying his appeal to voters, Banerjee added, "I am not appealing to not vote for the BJP. I am appealing to boycott the BJP."

Allegations of 'Capturing Bengal'

Abhishek Banerjee further commented on recent political developments involving the Governor. "Yesterday, the Governor resigned just months before the election. This is not the first time. Jagdeep Dhankhar was also changed. Why? Somehow they are trying to capture Bengal," he alleged.

Taking aim at the BJP's political strength in the state, he said, "You have all the machinery, power and agencies, but still you are not able to win Bengal. TMC has nothing except Mamata Didi."

Challenge to Election Commission

Banerjee also issued a challenge regarding alleged illegal voters. "Gyanesh Kumar is visiting Kolkata on the 9th. I ask him to publish the names of how many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are unlisted or apologise. The choice is yours," he said.

The remarks came during a protest led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which the TMC alleges is targeting genuine voters and manipulating the electoral process. The party has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting "silent invisible rigging" by deleting names of legitimate voters from electoral rolls. (ANI)

