FDA Vaccine Chief Vinay Prasad To Exit Agency In April: Report

2026-03-06 07:00:37
U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Vinay Prasad is reportedly leaving the agency at April-end.

The Wall Street Journal reported the upcoming departure on Friday, citing FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

Makary said that federal health officials are now on the lookout for a replacement for Prasad who led the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA.

AsiaNet News

