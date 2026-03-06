FDA Vaccine Chief Vinay Prasad To Exit Agency In April: Report
U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Vinay Prasad is reportedly leaving the agency at April-end.
The Wall Street Journal reported the upcoming departure on Friday, citing FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.
Makary said that federal health officials are now on the lookout for a replacement for Prasad who led the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA.
