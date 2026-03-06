Incyte's Drug Approved In Europe For Treating Yet Another Rare Cancer
Incyte said on Friday that the European Commission has approved its Zynyz for yet another rare cancer, marking the drug's second approval in the region.
The company said that the commission approved Zynyz in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for adult patients with metastatic or with inoperable locally recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal.
The drug was previously approved in Europe for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma.
