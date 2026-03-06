Curaechoice And Health Benefit Alliance Partner To Deliver No-Cost Healthcare To 161,000 Members Across 42 States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic collaboration expands access to $0 medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision benefits for more than 1,000 self-insured employers nationwide

Birmingham, ALABAMA, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation's leading No-Cost Benefits Optimization platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the Health Benefit Alliance (HBA) to expand access to comprehensive, affordable healthcare solutions for employers and their employees across the United States.

The Health Benefit Alliance is dedicated to removing barriers to healthcare so individuals and families can access coverage when they need it most. The mission aligns closely with Curaechoice's commitment to no-cost healthcare, eliminating copays, deductibles, and coinsurance across medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision benefits for employees and their families.

Through this partnership, HBA will introduce Curaechoice's No-Cost Healthcare model as an additional benefit option for more than 1,023 self-insured employers representing approximately 161,000 qualified members across 42 states. The collaboration provides employers with a scalable, ready-to-implement side by side solution designed to simplify healthcare without disrupting existing coverage strategies.

“Our mission has always been to remove barriers that prevent individuals and families from accessing the care they need,” said Matt Esposito, President of the Health Benefit Alliance.“Partnering with Curaechoice is a true win-win, strengthening the solutions we can offer employers by introducing a proven no-cost model that delivers comprehensive coverage without the financial burden traditionally associated with healthcare.”

Highlights of the Curaechoice–HBA partnership include:

Curaechoice Medical – Access to more than 500 medical specialties and subspecialties, including hospital care, cancer treatment, joint replacement, dermatology, urgent care, and mental health services-supporting both preventive and chronic care - at no cost.

Curaechoice Pharmacy – No-cost prescription access at 65,000 pharmacies nationwide, including major retail chains. Employers benefit from no PEPM fees, valuable clinical and utilization monitoring tools, and no-delay employer rebates processed at the point of sale for maximum transparency and immediate savings.

Curaechoice Vision – Access to more than 26,000 vision centers nationwide, providing routine eye exams, lenses, and frames at no cost.

Curaechoice Dental – Access to essential and specialized dental services designed to support preventive and long-term oral health at no cost.

Healthcare affordability remains a major concern for working families. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 60% of employees with employer-sponsored insurance expect healthcare to become less affordable, and more than two-thirds of adults report concerns about paying for healthcare services.

“Employers across the country are searching for solutions that address rising healthcare costs without sacrificing access to care,” said Harsha Hatti, CEO of Curaechoice.“Our partnership with the Health Benefit Alliance reflects our shared mission to making healthcare simple, accessible, and affordable while removing financial barriers for employees and their families.”

About Health Benefit Alliance (HBA)

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The Health Benefit Alliance delivers efficient, affordable, and compliant health benefit solutions for employers nationwide. HBA's integrated plan designs emphasize zero-deductible and low copay structures, and PPO network options. With a steadfast commitment to access, affordability, and performance, HBA helps clients offer valuable, easy-to-use benefits that attract and retain talent while controlling costs.

About Curaechoice

Curaechoice is the leading No-Cost Benefits Optimization platform partnering with self-insured employers to deliver comprehensive healthcare coverage with $0 copays, $0 deductibles, and $0 coinsurance across medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision benefits. Through its dual-patented technology, Curaechoice simplifies healthcare while improving access and affordability.

