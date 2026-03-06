Prepared And Aware: 4 Travel Safety Tips For Your 2026 Getaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) From beach escapes to international adventures, travel is still a top priority for millions of Americans, particularly during the warm-weather seasons. However, in light of evolving global events – and the changing travel advisories that often accompany them – preparation and awareness are key.

Travel planning should be exciting, and being a prepared traveler ensures you can focus on making memories rather than managing surprises. That means doing your homework before you go, remaining cautious and aware while you're there and being ready to respond should the unexpected happen.

As you pack your bags, the experts at ALG Vacations recommend taking proactive steps like these to stay informed, protected and confident no matter where your adventures take you.

Research Your Destination

Familiarize yourself with local customs, transportation options and any travel advisories tied to your destination, which often vary by region, not country. If you're heading abroad, consider enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) offered by the U.S. State Department. The free service provides real-time, destination-specific updates about health, weather, safety and security, and makes it easier to contact you in case of an emergency.

Consult with a Travel Advisor

One of the most effective safety measures is working with a professional travel advisor. Advisors monitor travel advisories in real time, understand geographic nuances and regional differences within destinations and can provide verified information directly from destination partners. If plans need to change, your advisor can recommend alternatives and help manage rebooking options.

Consider Travel Insurance

Preparation also means protecting your investment. Unexpected events – from flight cancellations and changes in advisory level to medical emergencies and weather delays – can happen at any time. Travel insurance adds an extra layer of protection, helping cover eligible expenses and providing peace of mind. If you elect coverage, review policy options carefully to understand what is and isn't covered by your plan.

Share Your Plans with Someone at Home

Before departing, provide a trusted friend or family member with copies of your itinerary, lodging information and contact details. This ensures someone knows where you are and how to reach you in case of an emergency, flight disruption or unexpected change in plans.

To find more tips, or to connect with a travel advisor and benefit from personalized expert guidance on your spring excursion, visit.

Frequently Asked Questions About Safe Travel to Mexico

Many of Mexico's popular beach destinations – including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Costa Mujeres and Tulum – are operating as normal and welcoming visitors under a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory, which encourages travelers to remain aware of their surroundings and follow standard safety precautions, but does not discourage travel.

Stay informed of changes to advisory levels through official updates from the U.S. Embassy and the STEP program and consider these questions frequently asked to ALG Vacations travel advisors when planning your trip.

Is it safe to travel to Mexico right now?

Travelers should follow the U.S. State Department's official guidance. If visiting a destination in Mexico under the Level 2 advisory, which is a common advisory level globally that also applies to destinations such as France and Italy, exercise standard travel precautions.

Has the Puerto Vallarta shelter-in-place order been lifted?

Yes, the shelter-in-place guidance affecting Puerto Vallarta has been lifted. However, travelers should regularly monitor official sources for updates or changes.

Are Cancun, Riviera Maya, Costa Mujeres or Tulum experiencing disruptions?

Airports in Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum are operating normally. Hotels, cruise ports and tourism services are also fully operational.

Are Los Cabos operations impacted?

Los Cabos tourism operations remain fully operational, including airport activity, ground transportation and hotel and resort operations.

What are some alternative destinations?

For those who may be exploring alternative plans, consider these popular spring destinations both domestically and abroad:



Caribbean destinations including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic

U.S. warm-weather destinations like Hawaii and Florida European island destinations such as Mallorca, Spain or Corfu, Greece



