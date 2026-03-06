The ROOT Brands Announces New Collaboration With Mammoth Nation, Expanding Access To Premium Wellness Products For America First Shoppers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Members gain 15% savings on ROOT wellness essentials while 25% of proceeds fuel Mammoth Nation programs supporting veterans, first responders, farmers, and core constitutional freedoms.

Franklin, Tennessee, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brentwood, TN - The ROOT Brands announced a major new collaboration with Mammoth Nation, an America‐First marketplace known for connecting members with exclusive discounts from fully vetted, U.S.‐owned companies across travel, healthcare, apparel, home goods, and daily essentials.

ROOT products will now be offered on Mammoth Nation with 15% off all ROOT purchases, plus an extra 25% of all proceeds supporting Mammoth Nation causes, including programs serving veterans, first responders, farmers, constitutional rights efforts, and community‐focused American values.



“Mammoth Nation brings together companies built on integrity, family, and American strength,” said a ROOT spokesperson.“We are honored to join a marketplace fueled by purpose and service. This collaboration helps more families access ROOT wellness formulas while standing with partners who share a united mission.”

Mammoth Nation vets every brand to ensure U.S. ownership, alignment with patriotic values, and a commitment to high‐quality standards for American families. Members also enjoy partner deals often discounted 15+% below retail.

The ROOT Brands enters this partnership with wellness formulas created for clarity, balance, recovery support, detox balance, and daily performance. This collaboration strengthens ROOT's reach inside a national community centered on faith, family, and country.

Notes on The ROOT Brands Commitment to Long‐Term Health, Clarity, and Community Support

The ROOT Brands focuses on helping people strengthen clarity, balance, and overall performance. Many families explore ROOT products as part of a broader wellness plan when dealing with attention challenges linked with ADHD, ADD, or Autism. ROOT supports this community with clean formulations, transparent sourcing, and education centered on long‐term wellness. The company creates products designed to help people feel clearer, more focused, and more grounded during daily life.

ROOT understands some families work through complex emotional and cognitive stress linked with neurodevelopmental challenges. The company offers wellness tools built to support resilience, energy, and overall vitality for individuals seeking better focus, calmer thinking, and improved daily function. ROOT continues investing in community programs, research efforts, and global partnerships focused on long‐term well‐being, sustained performance, and strong support for families seeking healthier paths forward.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands creates wellness products built on purity, transparency, and a science‐guided approach. The company develops formulations designed to support clarity, balance, recovery, and strong daily performance.

About Mammoth Nation

Mammoth Nation is a membership‐based marketplace offering exclusive discounts from fully vetted, American‐owned businesses aligned with patriotic values. Members gain savings across travel, healthcare, apparel, home goods, and essential items while supporting charitable and conservative causes.

