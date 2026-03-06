Wisconsin Dairy Artisans Earn 135 Awards At World Championship Cheese Contest, More Than Any State Or Country

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADISON, Wis., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin dairy artisans earn 135 awards, including 44 best of class honors, more than any state or country, and more than the next five highest-earning competitors combined at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest. The results highlight the remarkable range of award-winning cheeses crafted in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin showed up on the global stage and took home more awards than any other state or country,” said Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Cheese.“At a world competition celebrating an incredible variety of dairy products, Wisconsin producers earn top honors across dozens of categories, reflecting the exceptional depth of knowledge, craftsmanship, and quality that defines our state.”

Key wins from Wisconsin include:



In addition to 44 first-place awards, Wisconsin dairy artisans earn 43 second-place awards and 48 third-place awards.

Wisconsin achieves 22 class sweeps, winning first, second and third place in the same category.

Decatur Dairy earns the top three awards in both the Havarti and flavored Havarti classes, while Klondike Cheese Company's Odyssey brand sweeps the flavored feta class.

38 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies collect one or more awards.



Agropur leads Wisconsin producers with 11 awards, followed by Decatur Dairy Inc. with 10 awards, with numerous additional Wisconsin companies earning multiple honors. Deer Creek Cheese and Nasonville Dairy each earn Best of Class honors in three separate classes.

The 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest draws over 3,000 entries from 34 U.S. states and territories and 25 countries, with international judges evaluating products across 148 classes, including cheese, yogurt, butter, and other dairy products.

Wisconsin's performance reflects the strength of its dairy industry and the expertise of the state's cheesemakers. Wisconsin is home to more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who craft more than 600 varieties, styles and types of cheese. Find award-winning Proudly Wisconsin Cheese in 99% of grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Wisconsin cheeses from this competition and more, visit WisconsinCheese, brought to you by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. To see a full list of Proudly Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy award winners visit.

