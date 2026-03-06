Unique Total Weight Management Model Targets Root Causes Of Obesity For Sustainable Transformation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In his new book, Mind Reset: The Science of Total Weight Management, leading researcher and Weight Management Coach Dr. Bill Sun introduces his novel Total Weight Management (TWM) approach - a dynamic, process-oriented model that integrates food quality and nutrition, physical activity, and advanced mindfulness into one coherent framework designed to foster resilience, sustainability and long-term metabolic health.

“TWM begins with a mind-reset - a deliberate shift toward cognitive clarity and motivational coherence, grounded mainly in the principles of process philosophy,” Sun explained.

Mind Reset reframes weight management as a holistic living system - one shaped by metabolism, mind, behavior, environment, and awareness in interconnection and constant interaction. Drawing on process philosophy and contemporary science, Sun dismantles substance-based models that treat nutrients, calories, eating patterns and gym workouts as static and often isolated determinants of health. In their place, he presents his integrated Total Weight Management framework, showing how powerful synergistic effects emerge when diet, movement and mental processes are all aligned.

“So far, no unified, practical and explicitly processual model of weight management has been articulated in scientific literature,” Sun added.“This is the gap that Mind Reset seeks to fill.”

Richly referenced yet highly readable, Mind Reset gives clinicians, researchers and policymakers a rigorous foundation while equipping everyday readers with practical, sustainable and easy-to-follow strategies. In a world saturated with fragmented advice and short-term fixes, Mind Reset emerges as a thorough, insightful and transformative guide for effective weight control and overall health - an urgently needed solution for the greatest health challenge of our time.

Jonathan Bonnet, MD, Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, says Sun's book“represents a significant advancement in tackling the complex and multifactorial challenges of obesity and weight-related health conditions. The book thoughtfully integrates scientific rigor with philosophical depth, providing readers with a comprehensive, evidence-based framework that surpasses traditional, reductionist approaches.”

All pre-publication readers unanimously rated the book five stars, hailing it as“groundbreaking,”“revolutionary” and“the long-awaited guide for anyone seeking lasting change.”

About the Author

Dr. Bill Sun is a leading researcher in the process philosophy of health and behavioral science. He brings together academic insight and lived experience to develop evidence-based pathways for sustainable weight management and holistic metabolic health. He holds a Ph.D. in Management and professional diplomas in Clinical Weight Loss Coaching, and Nutrition and Weight Consultancy in the United Kingdom. He has also completed several advanced certifications from Harvard Medical School and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Mind Reset: The Science of Total Weight Management - A Holistic Blueprint for Mindful and Sustainable Weight Loss

Publisher: Activiture Press, London

ISBN-13: 978-1-9191652-0-2

