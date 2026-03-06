Goodberlet Home Services Launches Online Furnace Filter Delivery Program Ahead Of Spring HVAC Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANKAKEE, IL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANKAKEE, IL - March 06, 2026 - -

Goodberlet Home Services, a family-owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service company serving residential and commercial customers across Illinois and Indiana, has launched an online furnace filter delivery program that allows customers to purchase replacement filters directly through the company's website and receive them by mail. The program arrives as homeowners across the region begin transitioning their HVAC systems from the heating season into the spring and summer cooling cycle, a period when filter condition has direct implications for both system performance and indoor air quality.

The program is powered by Contractor Commerce, an HVAC-focused ecommerce platform used by licensed contractors and service companies, and makes available a selection of furnace filters that extends beyond the standard inventory typically carried by hardware and home improvement retailers. Homeowners who require less common filter sizes, higher-efficiency ratings, or specialty filter configurations for older or less widely distributed HVAC equipment often encounter difficulty sourcing the correct product through general retail channels. Goodberlet's online store is designed to address that gap by offering a broader catalog of filter options available for direct delivery to the customer's home.

The timing of the launch aligns with one of the most consequential filter replacement windows in the residential HVAC calendar. Filters that have accumulated particulate buildup over the heating season carry that restriction into the cooling season, where reduced airflow places additional strain on air conditioning components including the blower motor and evaporator coil. A clogged filter entering summer operating conditions is among the more common contributing factors to reduced cooling efficiency and premature component wear, making late winter and early spring an important interval for homeowners to assess and replace their current filter before air conditioning demand increases.

"The shift from heating to cooling season is one of the most overlooked maintenance windows for homeowners, and filter condition going into that transition matters more than most people realize," said Rick Jensen of Goodberlet Home Services. "This program makes it straightforward for customers to get the right filter delivered before peak cooling season begins, without having to search through retail shelves for a size or rating they may not be able to find locally."

Customers placing an order through Goodberlet's website select their filter specifications and complete the transaction online. Contractor Commerce processes and fulfills the order, shipping directly to the customer with Goodberlet's branding on confirmation communications and packaging. The program requires no in-person visit and no prior service relationship, making it accessible to any homeowner in need of a replacement filter, regardless of whether they have previously engaged Goodberlet's service team.

The availability of specialty and higher-efficiency filters through the online program is particularly relevant for customers whose systems require filters with MERV ratings above those typically stocked in retail locations, or for older equipment with non-standard frame dimensions. Higher-efficiency filters remove a greater percentage of airborne particulates including dust, pollen, and pet dander, factors that tend to increase in relevance as outdoor air circulation rises during spring months and windows are more frequently opened prior to the start of consistent air conditioning use.

Goodberlet Home Services has operated as a family-owned company for more than 43 years, providing HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential and commercial customers across its Chicagoland and Muncie, Indiana locations. The company offers 24-hour emergency service and maintains a team of licensed technicians available for repair, maintenance, and installation needs across its full service area year-round, including heating and cooling system inspections as customers prepare their homes for the change of season.

The furnace filter store is currently live on the Goodberlet Home Services website. Customers can browse available filter options, select the appropriate size and efficiency rating for their system, and complete a purchase for home delivery. For more information, visit goodberletheating or contact the company directly at 866-355-7710.

###

For more information about Goodberlet Home Services, contact the company here:

Goodberlet Home Services

Rick Jensen

815-937-0189

...

255 E Brookmont Blvd, Kankakee, IL 60901

CONTACT: Rick Jensen