Methanex Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report to share its progress on the sustainability topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders.

“I am proud of our global team's continued commitment to safety, Responsible Care®, and disciplined operations. The 2025 Sustainability Report reflects another year of strong safety performance across Methanex, supported by a consistent focus on planning, hazard awareness, and operational excellence,” said Rich Sumner, President and CEO of Methanex.“The report also highlights our progress in advancing our sustainability commitments, including achieving our greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction target five years ahead of our goal, managing our environmental impacts, and advancing low-carbon solutions. I am pleased to share how we are protecting and developing our people, contributing to our communities, and implementing strategies for the low-carbon economy transition.”

Methanex is a leading global producer and supplier of methanol. We make an essential product that improves everyday life and provides solutions for a sustainable future. To read Methanex's full 2025 Sustainability Report please click here.

