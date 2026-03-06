New Rally House Location On Erwin Road Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a national sports and merchandise retailer known for its extensive selection of officially licensed apparel and local merchandise, is excited to announce the opening of a new store on Erwin Road in Durham, North Carolina. Conveniently located near Duke University and the vibrant retail and dining district surrounding campus, this new location will serve as a premier destination for sports fans, students, and Triangle-area shoppers looking for Blue Devil gear and Durham-inspired merchandise.

Occupying the former TGI Fridays near The UPS Store, Rally House Erwin Road offers an unparalleled selection of officially licensed gear, including sports apparel, home décor, drinkware, flags, jerseys and so much more. This location features a strong assortment of apparel and gifts centered around the Duke Blue Devils, along with the Carolina Hurricanes, Durham Bulls, and North Carolina local product. Duke's basketball program is one of the most storied in the country with five national championships and a legendary home atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium, making it a centerpiece of the store's assortment. Fans will also find gear celebrating the Hurricanes, who brought the Stanley Cup to North Carolina in 2006 and almost brought it back last year! Also, the Durham Bulls, one of the most iconic minor league baseball teams in the country. The catered product assortment combines area team gear and local products to create a customized shopping experience for anyone that loves Durham.

In addition to sports merchandise, Rally House Erwin Road will feature a dedicated Local Durham section celebrating the culture and community of the Bull City. Shoppers can browse a curated assortment of Durham and North Carolina-themed apparel, gifts, and keepsakes inspired by the region's landmarks, traditions, and hometown pride. This unique mix of team gear and local merchandise creates a shopping experience that reflects the energy and spirit of Durham and the greater Triangle area.

“Durham has an incredible sports culture and a strong sense of community, especially around Duke and throughout the Triangle,” said Rally House Vice President of Marketing David Barth.“With so many passionate fans, students, and visitors in this area, opening a store on Erwin Road felt like a perfect fit. We're excited to bring Rally House to Durham and give fans a place to find all their favorite team gear while celebrating the local culture that makes this city special.”

Rally House looks forward to becoming a go-to shopping destination for Durham residents and visitors alike. The timing couldn't be better, as the store opens just in time for the one of the Tobacco Road rivalry games as the Tar Heels travel to Durham to face the Blue Devils. Rally House is excited to enter the market and introduce the entire team as they begin serving the Duke and Durham community. Go Blue Devils!

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states and is excited to open its first Durham location in March.

