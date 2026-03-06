Reed Smith LLP Announces Proposed Settlement Of In Re The Beauty Health Company Consolidated Stockholder Litigation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

IN RE THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STOCKHOLDER LITIGATION )

)

C.A. No. 2024-0114-LWW



SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL CURRENT RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY (“BEAUTY HEALTH” OR THE“COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK OF AS OF FEBRUARY 20, 2026 (“APPLICABLE BEAUTY HEALTH STOCKHOLDERS”)

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU ARE AN APPLICABLE BEAUTY HEALTH STOCKHOLDER, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACTION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to the February 20, 2026 Scheduling Order entered in the above-captioned consolidated shareholder derivative action (the“Action”), that a Stipulation of Settlement dated February 9, 2026 (the“Stipulation”) has been entered to resolve the shareholder derivative claims pending on behalf of nominal defendant Beauty Health in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware.1

The Action arises from allegations that the Individual Defendants breached their fiduciary duties as officers and directors of Beauty Health, and engaged in other wrongdoing, by allegedly failing to properly oversee a new product introduction and, thereafter, the Company's dissemination of certain purportedly false and misleading statements about the market-readiness of the HydraFacial Syndeo Delivery System (“Syndeo”), its new flagship product, its acceptance by customers, the extent of problems besetting both the software and hardware of Syndeo, as well as the Company's financial results and financial guidance. As a result of this alleged wrongdoing, Plaintiffs in the Action allege the Company suffered damages. Defendants have denied, and continue to deny, that they committed any breach of duty, violated any law, or engaged in any wrongdoing, expressly maintain that they diligently and scrupulously complied with their fiduciary and other legal duties, to the extent such duties exist, and further believe that the Action is without merit.

In connection with, and conditioned upon, the Settlement, Beauty Health has agreed to implement and/or maintain certain Corporate Governance Reforms, as defined and set forth in the Stipulation. The Parties believe that the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, and that the Settlement, including the Corporate Governance Reforms, confer substantial benefits upon the Company and its stockholders. Defendants dispute the allegations in the Action and enter into the Stipulation and Settlement without in any way acknowledging any fault, liability, or wrongdoing of any kind.

On May 13, 2026, a Settlement Hearing will be held before Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801. At the Settlement Hearing, the Court will, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate and in the best interests of Beauty Health, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) hear and rule on any objections to the Settlement; (iii) determine whethr an Order and Final Judgment should be entered, substantially in the form as Exhibit E to the Stipulation, dismissing the Action with prejudice; releasing all of the Released Claims against the Released Parties; and barring and enjoining prosecution of any and all Released Claims against any and all respective Released Parties; (iv) consider whether and in what amount any Fee Award should be paid to Plaintiffs' Counsel; and (v) rule on other such matters as the Court may deem appropriate.

The Court has reserved the right to adjourn the Settlement Hearing or any adjournment thereof, including the consideration of the Fee Award application, without further notice of any kind other than by prior docket notice or by oral announcement at the Settlement Hearing or any adjournment thereof. The Court has further reserved the right to approve the Settlement Stipulation and the Settlement at or after the Settlement Hearing, with such modifications as may be consented to by the Parties and without further notice to Applicable Beauty Health Stockholders. The Settlement Hearing may be converted to a hearing by Zoom or telephone, in which case information about how to attend the hearing remotely will be provided on the docket. You should monitor the Court's docket and the Stock Information – Legal Notices page of Beauty Health's website before making plans to attend the Settlement Hearing. You may also confirm the date and time of the Settlement Hearing by contacting Plaintiffs' Counsel as indicated below.

This is a summary notice only. For additional information about the claims asserted in the Action and the terms of the proposed Settlement, please refer to the documents filed with the Court in the Action, the Stipulation and its exhibits and the full-length Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Derivative Action (the“Notice”). The Notice and the Stipulation (and its exhibits) can also be accessed on the Stock Information – Legal Notices section of Beauty Health's website ( notices), as well as on the respective websites of Plaintiffs' Counsel in this consolidated action. If you have any questions about matters in this Summary Notice you may contact Plaintiffs' Counsel at:

If you are an Applicable Beauty Health Stockholder, you will be bound by the Order and Final Judgment of the Court granting final approval of the Settlement and shall be deemed to have waived the right to object (including the right to appeal) and forever shall be barred, in this proceeding or in any other proceeding, from raising such objection. Any objections to the Settlement must be filed on or before April 23, 2026, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, attached to the Stipulation as Exhibit C, and available on the Stock Information – Legal Notices section of Beauty Health's website.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS

SUMMARY NOTICE

DATED: March 6, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF

CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF

DELAWARE







1 Except as otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms shall have the same meanings as set forth in the Stipulation.

CONTACT: GAINEY MCKENNA & EGLESTON Thomas J. McKenna Gregory M. Egleston 260 Madison Ave., 22nd Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 983-1300 Fax: (212) 983-0383...... KOMLOSSY LAW, P.A. Emily Komlossy 3440 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 415 Hollywood, FL 33021 Tel: (954) 842-2021 Fax: (954) 416-6223... COOCH &TAYLOR, P.A. Blake A. Bennett The Brandywine Building 1000 N. West Street Suite 1500 Wilmington, Delaware 19801 Tel: (302) 984-3800...