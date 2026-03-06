Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IT ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: Contact The Gross Law Firm If You Lost Money On Your Gartner, Inc. Investment


2026-03-06 04:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT):

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Gartner, Inc. investors. If you incurred a loss on your IT investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: ...
Phone: (646) 453-8903


MENAFN06032026004107003653ID1110829221



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search