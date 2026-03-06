The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 20, 2026 In Paypal Lawsuit PYPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

CLASS PERIOD: February 25, 2025 to February 2, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning PayPal's expected financial targets for 2027 alongside the growth trajectory for its core branded checkout segment (“Branded Checkout”). Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in PayPal's ability to capitalize on its growth potential through new initiatives to facilitate Branded Checkout growth both in the U.S. and internationally. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of PayPal's salesforce; notably, that it was not truly equipped to execute on the Company's perceived growth potential and were“too optimistic” as to how easily and expeditiously its staff could change customer adoption On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout. The Company also unveiled a sudden and surprising transition of its Chief Executive Officer role alongside the below-expectation results. PayPal further withdrew its 2027 financial targets provided one year before and announced projections that suggested a slowdown against those prior targets. PayPal attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors competition, and“operational and deployment issues” across all regions. Following this news, the price of PayPal's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $52.33 per share on February 2, 2026, PayPal's stock price fell to $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of about 20.31% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PYPL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 20, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

