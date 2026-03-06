403
Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.
Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - 6 March 2026 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 6 March 2026 RSU vest
