Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2026-03-06 04:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.

Attachments

  • Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - 6 March 2026 RSU vest
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - 4 March 2026 RSU vest
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 6 March 2026 RSU vest

