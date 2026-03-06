Powell Industries Announces Three-For-One Stock Split

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our Board's decision to approve this stock split reflects our continued strong performance and confidence in our growth outlook. We believe that the split will improve accessibility to our stock for both current and prospective investors, as well as support liquidity in our shares.”

The Company expects that the stock split will increase the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 12.1 million shares to approximately 36.4 million shares. As a result of the stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding stock awards, the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements and the Company's common stock dividend. The Company anticipates filing a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the effective date to report an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation effecting the stock split and reflecting a proportionate adjustment to the total number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.

