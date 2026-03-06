Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Management Team Change

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC today announced an upcoming change to the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the“Fund”) (NYSE: RA) portfolio management team.

Effective June 30, 2026, Paula Horn will no longer serve as a Co-Portfolio Manager to the Fund. Gaal Surugeon, Chris Janus and Riley O'Neil will continue to serve as Co-Portfolio Managers to the Fund and will remain responsible for all allocation decisions of the Fund. They will leverage Brookfield's Investment Solutions Group, enhancing access to Brookfield's global resources, research capabilities and investment expertise to create diversified real asset solutions for investors.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at

Contact information:
COMMUNICATIONS & MEDIA: INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001
Email: ... Email: ...


Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.

A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.


