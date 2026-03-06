Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves As Sales Agent In YY Group Holding Limited's $20 Million At-The-Market Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, today announced that YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) has entered into a sales agreement under which Spartan Capital Securities will act as the Company's sales agent for an at-the-market equity offering program.

Under the sales agreement, YY Group Holding Limited may offer and sell shares of its Class A ordinary shares with aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000. Shares may be sold from time to time through ordinary brokers' transactions on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or at prevailing market prices, providing the Company with flexible access to capital aligned with its strategic initiatives. Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. is serving as an additional sales agent.

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facilities management services across Asia and beyond. The Company disclosed that it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to satisfy certain outstanding debt obligations, with additional proceeds expected to support business diversification initiatives, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

“YY Group continues to expand its platform for technology-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management services,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.“We value the opportunity to support the Company through an at-the-market program designed to provide flexibility as it advances its growth objectives.”

Kenneth Schlesinger, Spencer Feldman and Zachary Freedman of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. Grace Bai of Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP served as counsel to the issuer.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: .

The shares offered under the at-the-market program are issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-286705) filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2025.

This press release is provided for informational purposes in connection with securities offered pursuant to applicable registration and qualification under securities laws.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Known for its expertise in capital raising, strategic advisory, and asset management, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions to meet clients' financial goals.

For more information about Spartan Capital Securities, visit .

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit .

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

...