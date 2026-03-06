Crescent Biopharma Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards
The options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $11.33, the closing price per share of Crescent's ordinary shares as reported by Nasdaq on March 5, 2026. The options granted to each employee shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Crescent through the applicable vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an option agreement covering the applicable grant.
About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma's vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.
Contact
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
617-465-0586
