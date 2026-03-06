Top Los Angeles Realtor, Of Rodeo Realty Jimmy Heckenberg, Presents Reimagined Contemporary Residence In Royal Woods

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Top Los Angeles Realtor of Rodeo Realty, Jimmy Heckenberg, proudly presents an exceptional modern residence at 3873 Royal Woods Drive, a fully reimagined contemporary home located in the prestigious Royal Woods enclave of Sherman Oaks. Completed in 2025 with full city permits, this down-to-the-studs transformation delivers the quality, efficiency, and comfort of brand-new construction while offering the privacy and charm of one of the Valley's most desirable residential neighborhoods.

Heckenberg introduces the four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence spanning approximately 2,631 square feet on a generous 10,114 square foot lot, where every element has been thoughtfully redesigned with elevated finishes and advanced smart home technology. All major systems have been replaced, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, windows, insulation, and exterior stucco, ensuring exceptional performance and long-term peace of mind for future homeowners.

A newly designed driveway and attached two-car garage lead to a gated private courtyard entry that creates an impressive sense of arrival. Inside, soaring ceilings and dramatic floor-to-ceiling glass fill the interiors with natural light, while the open-concept layout connects the living room, dining area, and chef's kitchen with seamless flow designed for modern living and entertaining. The kitchen serves as the architectural centerpiece of the home, featuring custom white oak cabinetry, elegant quartz surfaces, and a professional 48-inch dual-fuel range, all opening to a sophisticated family room with sleek fireplace detailing and contemporary wood paneling.

Expansive five-panel folding glass doors extend the living space outdoors, creating a true California indoor-outdoor lifestyle experience. The resort-inspired backyard has been completely redesigned with elegant stone pavers, lush landscaping, and a striking 20-foot architectural container lap pool that acts as both a sculptural focal point and a rare luxury amenity.

The residence is also fully equipped with premium smart home features including Lutron lighting, integrated Sonos audio, automated window shades, smart climate control, and a comprehensive security system, offering intuitive and connected living throughout the home. The primary suite provides a serene retreat with a spa-inspired bathroom designed for relaxation and comfort, while two additional bedrooms share a full bath and a fourth ensuite bedroom offers flexibility for guests, extended family, or a private office. Direct access from the garage to the kitchen adds everyday convenience.

Located just moments from the shopping and dining destinations along Ventura Boulevard and with convenient access to the Westside, scenic canyon routes, and leading schools, the home combines thoughtful modern design with an exceptional Sherman Oaks location.

The residence at 3873 Royal Woods Drive in Sherman Oaks is offered at $2,499,999 and presents a unique opportunity to experience modern architecture, refined craftsmanship, and long-term value in one of Los Angeles' most desirable communities. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Top Los Angeles Realtor, Jimmy Heckenberg.