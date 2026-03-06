Magnera Announces Participation At The Gabelli Funds 17Th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced they will attend the Gabelli Funds 17Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium in New York, NY on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Magnera EVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Strategy, Robert Weilminster, will present during the conference on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET. He will also host 1x1 and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

To register for the live webcast of the presentation please visit:



About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 45 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,500 employees.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera's products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included or incorporated by reference in Magnera Corporation's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and press releases or other public statements contain or may contain“forward-looking” statements with the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such“forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, statements about future financial and operating results, the company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements contain words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seeks,”“approximately,”“intends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“outlook,”“anticipates,” or“looking forward” or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. These risks and other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Magnera's reports filed with the SEC, including annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, including our Form 8-K/A filed on January 31, 2025, and other documents filed with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

...