Asia Intelligence Brief - March 6, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 China's NPC sets GDP growth target at 4.5%–5% - lowest since 1991 - as Premier Li Qiang unveils 15th Five-Year Plan with industrial self-reliance at its core - Premier Li delivered the Government Work Report to the 14th National People's Congress on March 5, targeting GDP growth of 4.5%–5% for 2026 (down from "around 5%" in 2023–25), the lowest target since 1991; the annual urban jobless rate target is 5.5% with more than 12 million new jobs; consumer price inflation is projected at ~2%; the fiscal deficit ratio is set at ~4% of GDP (5.89 trillion yuan); the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30) prioritises AI, advanced semiconductors, robotics, quantum technology, biomedicine and 6G; R&D spending is targeted to grow at least 7% annually; defense budget approved at 7% growth for 2026 (~1.9 trillion yuan, approx. $270 billion); 19 NPC delegates had credentials revoked before the session opened - nine military officers - signalling Xi Jinping's continuing purge of the PLA; Trump's expected visit to China from March 31 looms over the session 2 Japan and Canada sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in Tokyo, covering defence, LNG, critical minerals, AI and battery supply chains - as PM Takaichi prepares Washington visit March 19 to discuss Hormuz war with Trump - Canadian PM Mark Carney signed the partnership with PM Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo today, the final stop of a 10-day Indo-Pacific tour that included India ($5B+ in commercial agreements), Australia, and Japan; the deal includes joint military exercises, Japan's consideration of joining Canada's Arctic sovereignty exercise Operation Nanook, co-development of AI products, LNG supply commitments, and expanded battery/critical minerals supply chain cooperation; Japanese automakers (Honda, Toyota) now account for 77% of light vehicle production in Canada, up from 44% in 2016; Japan is Canada's fifth-largest bilateral merchandise trade partner; Takaichi said she will hold "candid" discussions with Trump on the Iran war at their March 19 Washington summit; ADNOC CEO also met Takaichi this week to discuss Hormuz energy security, as Japan routes ~70% of its oil through the strait 3 SoftBank seeks record $40 billion loan - largest-ever dollar-denominated borrowing - to finance stake in OpenAI, underwritten by JPMorgan and three other lenders - Bloomberg and Reuters reported Friday that SoftBank Group is seeking the 12-month bridge loan primarily to finance its investment in OpenAI; four banks including JPMorgan Chase will underwrite the facility; discussions are ongoing and terms could change; SoftBank held approximately 11% of OpenAI at end-2025; Masayoshi Son has positioned SoftBank as a linchpin of the global AI infrastructure build-out; SoftBank shares climbed 1.6% in Tokyo on the news; the deal, if completed, would be the single largest corporate loan transaction in dollar terms ever executed by a Japanese conglomerate; it follows SoftBank's earlier co-sponsorship of the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure programme in the United States 4 India-Pakistan military tensions escalate: IAF drill NOTAM active March 5–12 near Rajasthan-Sindh border; Pakistan's President Zardari warns India is "preparing for another war" and calls for negotiation - India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) reserving southern border airspace for an IAF exercise from March 5–12 in the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer corridor, approximately 250 km from the Pakistan border; Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari addressed a joint sitting of Parliament warning "India's leaders say they are preparing for another war - I would not recommend it"; Pakistan simultaneously repositioned air and ground assets along the border; Pakistani sources claimed India has forward-deployed Agni-II ballistic missiles near Jodhpur - India has neither confirmed nor denied the claim; Pakistan is managing simultaneous pressures: western border with Afghanistan (cross-border strikes ongoing), Iran war spillover in the Arabian Sea, and the post-Sindoor baseline of elevated India-Pakistan military signalling since May 2025; security experts assess immediate escalation as unlikely but operational alert levels on both sides are elevated 5 Japan faces acute Hormuz energy crisis: ~70% of oil transits the strait, one Japanese refiner cancels March fuel exports, Takaichi government emergency energy monitoring activated - Japan imports roughly 70% of its oil and LNG via the Strait of Hormuz; one major Japanese refiner has cancelled diesel, jet fuel and gasoline exports for March as domestic supply is prioritised; ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber held emergency discussions with Takaichi and Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa; Akazawa held a separate online meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman; Japan maintains strategic petroleum reserves sufficient to cover more than 200 days of consumption, providing near-term buffer; Eneos Holdings fell 3.4% and Idemitsu Kosan dropped 3.1% this week; Takaichi ordered ministries to assess economic and transport impacts; the Hormuz crisis also threatens to derail Takaichi's plans to tackle domestic inflation if fuel and power prices spike further ahead of the March 19 Trump meeting Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Nikkei 225 (Japan) 55,620 ▲ +0.62% Partial Hormuz rebound; SoftBank +1.6% on loan news Hang Seng (Hong Kong) ~26,347 ▲ +1.69% NPC 15th Five-Year Plan reaction; PetroChina/CNOOC lagging CSI 300 (Mainland China) 4,660 ▲ +0.27% Muted; investors parsing 4.5–5% target and deficit signals Kospi (South Korea) ~5,583 ▲ +9.6% Thu close - massive rebound after Wed circuit-breaker crash; SK Hynix +10%, Samsung +11% ASX 200 (Australia) 8,851 ▼ −1.0% Basic materials drag; Iran uncertainty weighs Nifty 50 (India) ~24,865 ▼ −0.67% NOTAM tensions + oil price inflation concern Brent Crude ~$85/bbl ▲ elevated Broke $80 this week; WTI ~$80.58; Bernstein forecasts $80 avg 2026 Gold (spot) ~$5,170/oz ▲ +1.64% War safe-haven demand; silver +3% midweek

Conflict & Stability Tracker Critical India–Pakistan - Dual Escalation: NOTAM + Agni-II Claims IAF drill NOTAM active March 5–12, Rajasthan–Sindh corridor; Pakistan claims India forward-deployed Agni-II ballistic missiles near Jodhpur (India unconfirmed); President Zardari warns of "another war" but calls for talks; Pakistan simultaneously managing Afghanistan border strikes, Arabian Sea naval vigilance and Iran war spillover; post-Sindoor (May 2025) baseline means both sides maintain elevated readiness; CFR 2026 risk survey rates India-Pakistan conflict a Tier I risk; no direct clash reported but operational alert levels elevated on both sides. Critical Japan - Hormuz Energy Crisis, 70% of Oil at Risk ~70% of Japan's oil and LNG transits Strait of Hormuz; one Japanese refiner cancelling March fuel exports; ADNOC CEO and Saudi Energy Minister in emergency contact with Tokyo; Eneos −3.4%, Idemitsu −3.1% this week; Japan maintains 200+ day SPR buffer; Takaichi activated emergency energy monitoring centre; Takaichi preparing to raise Hormuz directly with Trump on March 19; Japan is world's fifth largest oil importer; Commerzbank warns $100+/bbl if Hormuz completely blocked; structural vulnerability of resource-poor Japan the single greatest energy security risk in Asia-Pacific. Tense China NPC - Taiwan Language Toughened, PLA Purge Continues Li Qiang's Government Work Report toughened Taiwan language to "resolutely fight against" separatist forces, replacing the previous "resolutely oppose" - a deliberate rhetorical escalation; new line added pledging "political loyalty in the military" amid ongoing PLA purge; 19 NPC delegates (9 military) had credentials revoked before session opened; China-Japan tensions elevated since Takaichi's November 2025 Taiwan military intervention comment, triggering Chinese economic boycotts; Takaichi has not backed down; Beijing has retaliated but stopped short of formal diplomatic rupture. Watching South Korea - Post-Circuit-Breaker Rebound, Samsung Texas Delay KOSPI hit circuit breaker on Wednesday, plunging 12% - worst single day since 2009 - before rebounding 9.6% Thursday; crash triggered by Samsung mass-production delay at Texas plant (pushed to 2027), Hormuz oil shock, and margin calls on leveraged retail positions; Samsung and SK Hynix both fell ~10–12% Wednesday, both surged ~10–11% Thursday; defense stocks surged 20%+ during the crash; PPP approval rating at 17%, 28 points behind Democratic Party; market strategists warn "further downside if Iran war drags on." Fast Take CHINA NPC The 4.5%–5% growth target is not a retreat - it is a recalibration. Every credible economist covering China expected this downgrade. What matters more than the headline number is the composition of the 15th Five-Year Plan: the explicit decision to organise China's economic strategy around industrial self-reliance and technological sovereignty rather than consumption recovery. Li Qiang's report acknowledged "difficulties and challenges" without offering the consumer stimulus package markets had hoped for. The 250 billion yuan in consumer goods trade-in subsidies - lower than last year's 300 billion - signals Beijing's continued preference for directed industrial upgrading over broad household spending support. For multinational companies hoping a post-pandemic China would reopen its wallet, the NPC has sent a clear answer: the wallet opens for chips, robots and clean energy infrastructure. Not for imported consumer goods. JAPAN-CANADA The Japan-Canada partnership is the most consequential bilateral deal signed in Tokyo today, but its significance is less about the document and more about the architecture it reflects. Canada's Carney has spent 10 days building a post-US-dependence coalition in the Indo-Pacific - India, Australia, Japan - systematically deepening ties with major democracies as Washington's reliability as an anchor partner erodes under Trump. For Japan, the partnership addresses its two most acute structural vulnerabilities simultaneously: energy security (LNG supply from Canada as alternative to Gulf routes threatened by Hormuz closure) and critical minerals (Canada's lithium, cobalt and rare earths as alternatives to Chinese supply). Takaichi's willingness to absorb Chinese economic boycotts for her Taiwan positioning, and her upcoming March 19 meeting with Trump, make her the most consequential Indo-Pacific leader not named Xi or Modi this week. SOFTBANK A $40 billion bridge loan to buy more of OpenAI is Masayoshi Son doing what Masayoshi Son does: leveraging spectacularly at the peak of a technology cycle. Son has been right about transformative technology trends and catastrophically wrong about valuations in the same career. The Vision Fund's WeWork implosion remains the cautionary tale. But the context this time is different in one critical way: Son is not speculating on a startup - he is financing a position in the single most strategically contested asset in global technology, an AI system that multiple governments and sovereign wealth funds are racing to control or influence. If OpenAI becomes the operating system for global enterprise AI, Son's $40 billion bet will look prescient. If it fragments into commoditised models, the leverage will be punishing. The 12-month bridge structure suggests he intends to refinance, not liquidate - Son is building a permanent strategic position, not a trade. INDIA-PAK The combination of a live IAF NOTAM, claimed Agni-II forward deployment, and Pakistan's President making a "war warning" speech to Parliament in the same week deserves serious attention - even if each element individually is routinely dismissible. India runs NOTAM-bound exercises near the western border regularly. Pakistan makes escalatory statements routinely. Agni-II deployment claims are unverified. But the post-Sindoor baseline has permanently altered the risk calculus: both sides now know India is prepared to execute precision strikes inside Pakistani territory in response to terrorism. That changed deterrence dynamic means Islamabad must interpret every Indian military signal through a higher-stakes lens than it did before May 2025. Zardari's call for talks is probably genuine - Pakistan's multi-front military exposure right now (Afghanistan, Arabian Sea, India) makes escalation with New Delhi the last thing Islamabad can afford. KOSPI CRASH South Korea's Wednesday circuit breaker - KOSPI's worst single day since 2009 - followed by a 9.6% Thursday rebound illustrates the structural fragility of a market that had run up more than 40% in the first two months of 2026 on AI-driven chip euphoria. When Samsung announced the Texas fab delay and Hormuz sent oil surging simultaneously, leveraged retail investors faced margin calls that cascaded into panic selling. Thursday's recovery was driven entirely by the unwinding of those forced liquidations, not by any change in fundamentals. The Samsung Texas delay (now 2027) is a genuine earnings risk - the US plant was central to Samsung's strategy for capturing advanced packaging contracts at risk of being captured by TSMC and Intel. South Korea imports 98% of its fossil fuels. It is simultaneously the most exposed large Asian economy to both the Hormuz oil shock and the AI semiconductor rivalry. Developments to Watch China NPC - 15th Five-Year Plan Era Begins, GDP Target Lowest Since 1991 What happened

China's National People's Congress opened March 5, with Premier Li Qiang delivering the Government Work Report setting a 2026 GDP growth target of 4.5%–5% - the lowest since 1991 and the first downgrade from the "around 5%" targets set between 2023 and 2025. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30) prioritises AI, advanced semiconductors, robotics, quantum computing, biomedicine, 6G and aerospace. R&D spending is targeted at minimum 7% annual growth. The fiscal deficit ratio is held at ~4% of GDP. Consumer trade-in subsidies were set at 250 billion yuan, down from 300 billion yuan last year. Defense spending rises 7% to ~1.9 trillion yuan ($270 billion). The NPC also confirmed the previous purge of 19 delegates - nine military officers - before the session. Trump is expected to visit Beijing from March 31 ahead of APEC.

So what

The 15th Five-Year Plan marks a definitive strategic pivot toward industrial self-sufficiency and away from consumption-driven growth. For technology investors, the plan's emphasis on semiconductors, AI infrastructure and quantum technology represents a sustained demand signal for domestic Chinese tech. For foreign companies, the absence of meaningful new consumer stimulus means China's domestic market will not be the demand engine it was in the pre-2020 era. The IMF notes China will still grow faster than the US (projected 2.4%), Japan (0.7%) and the Euro area (1.3%) in 2026 - but at structurally lower absolute levels than the previous decade.

Japan-Canada Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - Energy, Minerals, AI and Defence What happened

Canadian PM Mark Carney met PM Takaichi in Tokyo Friday, signing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covering defence, energy, critical minerals, trade and technology. Commitments include: joint military exercises with Japan potentially joining Canada's Operation Nanook Arctic sovereignty exercise; co-development of AI products; expanded LNG and LPG supply commitments; semiconductor, battery and critical minerals supply chain cooperation; a Team Canada Trade Mission to Japan in 2026; modernisation of the Canada-Japan Joint Economic Committee. This was Carney's final stop of a 10-day Asia-Pacific tour that included India (over $5 billion in commercial agreements) and Australia (defence, critical minerals, AI partnerships announced to Parliament). Japan is Canada's fifth-largest bilateral merchandise trade partner.

So what

For Japan, the deal addresses the two most acute structural vulnerabilities exposed by the Hormuz crisis: Gulf energy dependence (Canadian LNG as diversification) and Chinese critical minerals dependence (Canadian supply as alternative). For Canada, Japanese automakers now building 77% of Canadian light vehicles creates a manufacturing lifeline as American companies withdraw under Trump pressure. The broader geopolitical signal - middle powers building supply chain and security networks independent of both Washington and Beijing - is the defining trend of 2026 Indo-Pacific diplomacy, and Carney's tour is its most visible current expression.

SoftBank - $40 Billion Record Loan for OpenAI Stake Signals AI Infrastructure War What happened

Bloomberg and Reuters reported Friday that SoftBank Group is seeking a bridge loan of up to $40 billion - the largest-ever dollar-denominated corporate borrowing by a Japanese conglomerate - primarily to finance its investment in OpenAI. The 12-month facility will be underwritten by four banks including JPMorgan Chase. Discussions are ongoing and terms could change. SoftBank held ~11% of OpenAI at end-2025. The deal follows SoftBank's co-sponsorship of the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure programme in the US. Masayoshi Son has explicitly positioned SoftBank as a strategic investor in AI infrastructure, not a passive financial investor. SoftBank shares rose 1.6% in Friday trading in Tokyo.

So what

The $40 billion figure reflects the extraordinary concentration of capital flowing into a single AI company. OpenAI has become the most strategically contested asset in global technology - US government, Gulf sovereign wealth funds, Japanese capital and European interests are all seeking positioning. SoftBank's commitment raises the stakes for competitors: Microsoft (OpenAI's principal cloud partner), Google DeepMind and Anthropic all now face a rival with not just a minority stake but leverage-backed strategic ownership ambitions. Son's bridge structure - 12 months - implies he expects permanent refinancing once OpenAI's valuation trajectory is confirmed by continued revenue growth.

India-Pakistan - Live IAF NOTAM, Agni-II Claims, Zardari War Warning What happened

India issued a NOTAM on March 3 reserving airspace along the southern India-Pakistan border (Rajasthan-Sindh corridor, near Jodhpur-Jaisalmer) for an IAF exercise from March 5–12. Pakistan repositioned air and ground assets in response. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari addressed a joint parliamentary session warning "India's leaders say they are preparing for another war - I would not recommend it" while simultaneously calling for dialogue. Pakistani sources claimed India had forward-deployed Agni-II ballistic missiles (2,500 km range, conventional/nuclear capable) near Jodhpur; India neither confirmed nor denied. The exercise comes less than 10 months after Operation Sindoor - India's May 2025 precision strikes inside Pakistan - which permanently elevated the post-ceasefire baseline.

So what

Security experts assessed the immediate escalation risk as low - the exercise is routine and Zardari's tone was conciliatory alongside its warning. But Pakistan's simultaneous three-front pressure (India, Afghanistan, Arabian Sea) creates exactly the kind of institutional stress that produces miscalculation. The post-Sindoor calculus has changed: India demonstrated willingness to strike inside Pakistan, Pakistan's nuclear rhetoric became more explicit, and both governments now operate under domestic political constraints that make de-escalation gestures politically costly. The week of March 5–12 bears watching carefully. The NOTAM expires March 12.

South Korea - KOSPI Circuit Breaker Crash and Recovery; Samsung Texas Fab Delayed to 2027 What happened

South Korea's KOSPI triggered a circuit breaker Wednesday after falling over 10% - eventually declining nearly 12% in the worst single-day decline since 2009. The crash was driven by three simultaneous shocks: Samsung Electronics announcing its US plant in Taylor, Texas would delay mass production to 2027 (from 2026); the Strait of Hormuz crisis raising fuel import costs for a country that imports 98% of its fossil fuels; and a cascade of margin calls from retail investors who had piled into leveraged positions during the market's 40%+ run-up in January-February 2026. Samsung and SK Hynix each fell 10%+ and 12%, respectively, while defence stocks surged over 20%. The KOSPI rebounded 9.6% Thursday as leveraged positions cleared, with Samsung and SK Hynix each recovering 10%+.

So what

Thursday's rebound was technically driven (forced selling cleared), not fundamental. The Samsung Texas delay is a real earnings risk: advanced packaging capacity at Taylor was central to Samsung's strategy for US government semiconductor contracts and NVIDIA supply chain positioning. That capacity now goes to TSMC and Intel for at least another year. South Korea's combination of 98% fossil fuel import dependence and extreme concentration in AI-exposed semiconductor stocks makes it the most volatile large market in Asia. Expect continued sharp swings as the Hormuz situation evolves. The PPP at 17% approval signals political fragility that could further undermine institutional confidence.

COUNTRY KEY METRIC OUTLOOK / RISK China GDP target 4.5–5%; fiscal deficit ~4% of GDP (5.89T yuan); R&D spend +7%/yr NPC signals stimulus restraint; property sector stabilisation through supply controls; 250B yuan trade-in vs 300B last year; deflation risk remains; IMF projects China fastest-growing major economy in 2026 Japan IMF projects 0.7% GDP 2026; BOJ rate path under pressure; 200+ day SPR buffer Hormuz energy shock threatens Takaichi's inflation narrative; BOJ rate hike timing now uncertain; Japanese refiner fuel export cancellations signal domestic supply prioritisation; energy emergency monitoring activated South Korea KOSPI circuit breaker triggered Wed; Samsung Texas production delayed to 2027 98% fossil fuel import exposure; KOSPI ran 40%+ in Jan-Feb on AI euphoria - correction risk remains elevated; PPP at 17% approval signals political instability; Samsung advanced packaging revenue at risk to TSMC/Intel India Nifty 50 −0.67% today; Carney deal: $5B+ agreements during Feb-Mar India visit Benefit: Canada trade/tech partnership; Risk: Pakistan NOTAM tensions and Hormuz oil inflation; India imports significant volumes through Gulf; RBI rate path complicated by energy shock; post-Sindoor security posture remains elevated Pakistan IMF programme ongoing; multi-front military pressure; Arabian Sea naval ops active Triple exposure: India NOTAM, Afghanistan cross-border strikes, Hormuz fuel shock; IMF programme critical buffer; Zardari calling for India dialogue signals fiscal constraint on military options; political fragility with opposition pressure ongoing

JURISDICTION MEASURE IMPACT China 15th Five-Year Plan: AI, semiconductor, quantum & 6G self-reliance targets; 7% annual R&D spend growth mandated Sustained domestic tech investment demand; CATL, SMIC, Huawei AI division beneficiaries; foreign tech exports to China further constrained as self-reliance intensifies Japan Emergency energy monitoring activated; domestic fuel export restrictions imposed; ADNOC and Saudi energy talks conducted bilaterally LNG and oil import prioritisation reshaping refinery operations; Japan pushing for US naval escorts for tankers; Canada LNG deal provides long-term diversification signal Japan (Budget) LDP-led bloc seeking passage of fiscal 2026 budget before end of March; opposition demanding more deliberation Takaichi's landslide majority gives her budget passage leverage; budget includes increased defence spending and energy security measures; opposition pushing for stopgap if passage slips past April China (Taiwan) Government Work Report language shifted to "resolutely fight against" Taiwan separatists - stronger wording than prior years Rhetorical escalation ahead of Trump visit; Japan-China tensions persist after Takaichi's November Taiwan military intervention comment; language change being scrutinised by US, Japan and Taiwanese defence analysts

DATE EVENT Mar 6 (today) Japan-Canada Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed, Tokyo. SoftBank $40B loan news breaks. IAF NOTAM Day 2 of 8. Mar 5–12 IAF exercise NOTAM active - India-Pakistan southern border (Rajasthan-Sindh). Monitor for escalation or expiry without incident. ~Mar 14 China NPC closing session - formal approval of 15th Five-Year Plan, annual government budget and work report. Watch Taiwan language in final communiqué. Mar 19 Takaichi-Trump Washington summit. Japan to raise Iran war, Hormuz energy security, and alliance commitments. Critical test of US-Japan relationship under Trump. Mar 31 Trump expected to visit Beijing - Xi-Trump summit. US-China trade truce sustainability, Taiwan, Iran war, and technology controls on agenda. Most consequential bilateral meeting of Q1 2026. End-March Japan LDP budget vote deadline; Japan fiscal 2026 budget must pass or stopgap budget triggered. South Korea PPP leadership crisis - watch Jang Dong-hyeok's positioning on Yoon.

Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players Li Qiang - Premier of China China · NPC · 15th Five-Year Plan Delivered the Government Work Report to the NPC on March 5, setting the 4.5%–5% GDP target - the lowest since 1991 - and unveiling the 15th Five-Year Plan framework. Li notably omitted the traditional phrase "opposing hegemonism" from his speech, interpreted as a diplomatic gesture ahead of Trump's expected March 31 Beijing visit. His report signalled technology self-reliance as the dominant economic organising principle for the next five years. Li operates as a technocrat executor of Xi's strategic vision; the NPC session is a policy ratification event, not a Li-led initiative. Sanae Takaichi - Prime Minister of Japan Japan · Hormuz Crisis · Trump Summit March 19 Signed the Japan-Canada Comprehensive Strategic Partnership today; activated Japan's emergency energy monitoring centre as the Hormuz crisis threatens 70% of Japan's oil imports; preparing for a March 19 Washington summit with Trump where she will raise the Iran war directly. Takaichi won a two-thirds parliamentary landslide in February, giving her the strongest mandate of any Japanese PM in the post-war era. Her refusal to retract Taiwan military intervention comments despite Chinese economic boycotts signals a strategic posture shift. She is the most consequential Japanese leader since Abe and is operating at maximum geopolitical exposure simultaneously on three fronts: China, Hormuz, and the Trump alliance relationship. Masayoshi Son - CEO, SoftBank Group Japan · SoftBank · OpenAI $40B Loan Seeking a $40 billion bridge loan - SoftBank's largest-ever dollar borrowing - to deepen a strategic position in OpenAI, following his co-sponsorship of the $500 billion Stargate programme. Son is systematically leveraging SoftBank's balance sheet to acquire strategic AI infrastructure positions at scale. His history of prescient but overvalued bets (Alibaba, correct; WeWork, catastrophic) makes the OpenAI move either the defining investment of the AI era or its cautionary tale. The bridge structure implies he intends to refinance into permanent ownership as OpenAI's revenue trajectory is confirmed. SoftBank currently holds ~11% of OpenAI. Narendra Modi - Prime Minister of India India · Canada Partnership · Pakistan NOTAM India hosted Canadian PM Carney in the first bilateral Canadian PM visit in nearly 10 years, signing $5B+ in commercial agreements and a broad partnership in energy, critical minerals, technology and defence. India simultaneously conducting a live IAF exercise near the Pakistan border March 5–12. Modi's post-Sindoor posture has permanently altered the regional security baseline: India demonstrated it will strike inside Pakistan and will not distinguish between terrorist organisations and their state sponsors. The NOTAM exercise is routine military activity but lands in a charged environment that Islamabad cannot read as neutrally as it once could. Asif Ali Zardari - President of Pakistan Pakistan · NOTAM Response · Dialogue Call Addressed a joint Parliamentary sitting warning India is "preparing for another war" while simultaneously calling for talks - a calibrated message that acknowledges the domestic pressure for strong posturing while signalling genuine preference for de-escalation. Zardari is navigating Pakistan's most complex multi-front security exposure in years: Afghanistan border strikes ongoing, Arabian Sea vigilance amid Gulf crisis, India NOTAM active, and an IMF programme constraining fiscal resources for military escalation. His choice of conciliation over confrontation suggests the IMF constraint and three-front military overextension are genuinely shaping Pakistan's calculus. Regulatory & Policy WatchCalendarBottom Line

Asia enters the second week of March 2026 navigating a convergence of structural shifts that will define the region's economic and security architecture for the coming decade. Three of this week's five lead stories - China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Japan's Hormuz energy crisis, and the Japan-Canada strategic partnership - are not episodic news events. They are data points in a permanent restructuring of global supply chains, energy routes and alliance architectures that Operation Epic Fury has dramatically accelerated.

China's NPC has delivered its clearest answer yet to the central question that has preoccupied analysts since 2022: what replaces exports as China's growth engine? The 15th Five-Year Plan says the answer is not consumption - it is technology. The plan's emphasis on AI, semiconductors, robotics, quantum computing and 6G is not wishful thinking; it is an explicit allocation of state capital, policy priority and institutional mandate toward industrial self-reliance. For the global technology industry, this means China will become simultaneously a more formidable competitor in advanced manufacturing and a less valuable export market for Western technology products. The lowest GDP target since 1991 is not a defeat - it is a deliberate strategic recalibration that prioritises quality of growth over quantity.

Japan's response to the Hormuz crisis reveals the limits of even the most sophisticated energy security planning. A country with 200+ days of strategic petroleum reserves, an advanced refining sector, and a top-tier diplomatic network still finds itself cancelling fuel exports, activating emergency monitoring centres, and dispatching its CEO of ADNOC partnerships in a single week when the Strait of Hormuz closes. That vulnerability is structural: Japan imports 70% of its oil through a single chokepoint it has no military means to protect independently. The Canada partnership - LNG, LPG, critical minerals - is the long-term hedge. The Trump summit on March 19 is the short-term pressure valve. Neither is a solution to the fundamental geography.

SoftBank's $40 billion OpenAI bet is not just a corporate finance story - it is a signal about where Japanese capital believes the highest-return strategic asset in global technology resides. Son has placed Japan, via leverage, at the centre of the AI infrastructure war that is simultaneously being fought by Microsoft, Google, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the US government. If Son is right about OpenAI's trajectory, SoftBank becomes the pivotal Japanese stakeholder in the global AI operating system. If he is wrong, Japan's most aggressive technology investor faces a Vision Fund-scale reckoning for the second time in a decade.

The India-Pakistan NOTAM situation deserves to be read carefully, not dismissed as routine military signalling. The post-Sindoor baseline has permanently changed the regional risk calculus in South Asia. Both sides now operate under a new deterrence equation where India has demonstrated willingness to strike inside Pakistani territory and Pakistan has made its nuclear options explicit in parliamentary rhetoric. Pakistan's current three-front military exposure - India, Afghanistan, Arabian Sea - creates the conditions for miscalculation even when neither side actively seeks escalation. The NOTAM expires March 12. If it expires without incident, the immediate risk passes. If it doesn't, South Asia becomes the second major military crisis of 2026 alongside the Hormuz war.

The week's defining theme is the acceleration of middle-power coalition-building as the US retreats from its traditional role as the region's guarantor. Carney's 10-day Asia tour - India, Australia, Japan - is the most visible expression of a broader dynamic: democracies building supply chain resilience, defence cooperation and technology partnerships in structures that do not depend on Washington's reliability. Takaichi's Japan, Modi's India, Carney's Canada and Albanese's Australia are all making the same calculation: the US under Trump is an unreliable anchor. The alternative is not China. It is each other. That coalition does not yet have a name, a secretariat or a formal institutional structure. But its outlines are becoming clearer every week.