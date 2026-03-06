403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Industrial Output Beats Forecasts In January
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
- Industrial production rose 1.8% month on month in January, more than double the 0.7% forecast, marking the sharpest gain since June 2024
- All four major industrial categories posted growth, led by chemicals (+6.2%) and motor vehicles (+6.3%), as factories recovered from December's collective shutdowns
- Analysts warn the rebound is partly mechanical and that the 15% Selic rate will continue to weigh on industrial investment and capital goods production through 2026
Brazil's industrial sector started 2026 with a surprise. Production rose 1.8% in January compared to December, according to data released Friday by the national statistics agency IBGE - more than double the 0.7% gain expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. The result was the steepest monthly increase since June 2024 and erased most of the 1.9% decline recorded in December, when widespread collective vacation shutdowns sent output to its lowest level since March 2021.
Year on year, production edged up 0.2%, snapping three consecutive months of annual decline. The outcome was again better than expected, as analysts had projected a 0.7% contraction. Growth was broad-based, with all four major industrial categories - mining, capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods - posting gains. IBGE survey manager André Macedo attributed the rebound largely to the resumption of operations after December's unusually high frequency of factory-floor vacations.
Chemicals and Autos Lead
The sectoral breakdown reveals where the recovery was strongest. Chemical products surged 6.2%, driven by fertilizers, herbicides and fungicides tied to the agricultural cycle - a pattern consistent with preparations for Brazil's upcoming planting season. Motor vehicles, trailers and bodywork rose 6.3%, with trucks and auto parts leading. Coke, petroleum products and biofuels climbed 2.0%.
The picture was less encouraging beneath the headline. Machinery and equipment fell 6.7%, its second consecutive monthly decline, accumulating an 11.8% loss over two months. IBGE noted the weakness was concentrated in capital goods for industrial purposes - equipment used to expand and modernize factory capacity - and for agricultural applications. The machinery slump aligns with broader data from industry group Abimaq, which reported a 17% revenue drop in January and attributed it to the Selic rate 's dampening effect on business investment.
A Bounce, Not a Breakout
Economists were quick to temper expectations. Leonardo Costa of ASA noted that despite the strong monthly print, the three-month moving average still indicates a slight deterioration in industrial momentum, with the extractive sector showing more resilience than manufacturing. He projected little growth for industry in 2026 overall. Andrés Abadia of Pantheon Macroeconomics offered a similarly cautious outlook, warning that while the January rebound partially offsets the weak end to the fourth quarter, structural headwinds remain significant.
Chief among them is the interest rate environment. The central bank has held the Selic at 15% since mid-2025, its highest level in nearly two decades, and is expected to begin easing only at the March 17–18 meeting with a modest cut of 25 to 50 basis points. Even with cuts underway, analysts expect rates to remain above 12% by year-end - contractionary by any measure. The IMF cut its 2026 growth forecast for Brazil to 1.6%, explicitly citing the lagged effects of monetary tightening.
Competing Tailwinds
Abadia identified three potential offsets: rate cuts later in the year, pre-election fiscal stimulus from the Lula government, and possible gains from the Mercosur-EU trade agreement. But he cautioned that weak investment and political uncertainty keep risks tilted to the downside. The industrial sector contributed modestly to Brazil's 2.3% GDP growth in 2025, overshadowed by agriculture's 11.7% expansion and the extractive sector's 8.6% surge. Whether January's bounce signals a turning point or merely a mechanical correction from December's trough will depend on whether the coming rate cuts arrive fast enough to revive the capital spending that factories need to sustain production beyond the short-term rebound.
- Industrial production rose 1.8% month on month in January, more than double the 0.7% forecast, marking the sharpest gain since June 2024
- All four major industrial categories posted growth, led by chemicals (+6.2%) and motor vehicles (+6.3%), as factories recovered from December's collective shutdowns
- Analysts warn the rebound is partly mechanical and that the 15% Selic rate will continue to weigh on industrial investment and capital goods production through 2026
Brazil's industrial sector started 2026 with a surprise. Production rose 1.8% in January compared to December, according to data released Friday by the national statistics agency IBGE - more than double the 0.7% gain expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. The result was the steepest monthly increase since June 2024 and erased most of the 1.9% decline recorded in December, when widespread collective vacation shutdowns sent output to its lowest level since March 2021.
Year on year, production edged up 0.2%, snapping three consecutive months of annual decline. The outcome was again better than expected, as analysts had projected a 0.7% contraction. Growth was broad-based, with all four major industrial categories - mining, capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods - posting gains. IBGE survey manager André Macedo attributed the rebound largely to the resumption of operations after December's unusually high frequency of factory-floor vacations.
Chemicals and Autos Lead
The sectoral breakdown reveals where the recovery was strongest. Chemical products surged 6.2%, driven by fertilizers, herbicides and fungicides tied to the agricultural cycle - a pattern consistent with preparations for Brazil's upcoming planting season. Motor vehicles, trailers and bodywork rose 6.3%, with trucks and auto parts leading. Coke, petroleum products and biofuels climbed 2.0%.
The picture was less encouraging beneath the headline. Machinery and equipment fell 6.7%, its second consecutive monthly decline, accumulating an 11.8% loss over two months. IBGE noted the weakness was concentrated in capital goods for industrial purposes - equipment used to expand and modernize factory capacity - and for agricultural applications. The machinery slump aligns with broader data from industry group Abimaq, which reported a 17% revenue drop in January and attributed it to the Selic rate 's dampening effect on business investment.
A Bounce, Not a Breakout
Economists were quick to temper expectations. Leonardo Costa of ASA noted that despite the strong monthly print, the three-month moving average still indicates a slight deterioration in industrial momentum, with the extractive sector showing more resilience than manufacturing. He projected little growth for industry in 2026 overall. Andrés Abadia of Pantheon Macroeconomics offered a similarly cautious outlook, warning that while the January rebound partially offsets the weak end to the fourth quarter, structural headwinds remain significant.
Chief among them is the interest rate environment. The central bank has held the Selic at 15% since mid-2025, its highest level in nearly two decades, and is expected to begin easing only at the March 17–18 meeting with a modest cut of 25 to 50 basis points. Even with cuts underway, analysts expect rates to remain above 12% by year-end - contractionary by any measure. The IMF cut its 2026 growth forecast for Brazil to 1.6%, explicitly citing the lagged effects of monetary tightening.
Competing Tailwinds
Abadia identified three potential offsets: rate cuts later in the year, pre-election fiscal stimulus from the Lula government, and possible gains from the Mercosur-EU trade agreement. But he cautioned that weak investment and political uncertainty keep risks tilted to the downside. The industrial sector contributed modestly to Brazil's 2.3% GDP growth in 2025, overshadowed by agriculture's 11.7% expansion and the extractive sector's 8.6% surge. Whether January's bounce signals a turning point or merely a mechanical correction from December's trough will depend on whether the coming rate cuts arrive fast enough to revive the capital spending that factories need to sustain production beyond the short-term rebound.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment