Three Brazilian Firms Now Worth More Than Mercadolibre
- Petrobras reclaimed the title of Latin America's most valuable company at $107.8 billion, displacing MercadoLibre after adding $26.3 billion in market cap since year-end 2025
- BTG Pactual ($91.8B) and Itaú Unibanco ($91.1B) have also surpassed MercadoLibre ($90.3B), making the top three entirely Brazilian for the first time
- MercadoLibre shares have fallen 32% from their June 2025 peak despite 45% revenue growth, as rising credit losses and spending weigh on profitability
For 18 months, MercadoLibre was the undisputed champion of Latin American capitalism - a digital marketplace built in Argentina that grew into a fintech, logistics and advertising empire worth more than any oil company, bank or miner on the continent. That reign ended in the last week of February, when Petrobras overtook it to reclaim the regional crown. As of March 5, the Argentine-born, Nasdaq-listed company sits fourth, behind three Brazilian firms, in a reshuffling that says as much about Brazil's market rally as it does about MercadoLibre's stumble.
Petrobras leads with a market capitalization of $107.8 billion, having added $26.3 billion since the end of 2025 on surging oil prices driven by the Iran conflict and strong foreign inflows into Brazilian equities. BTG Pactual, the investment bank, holds second place at $91.8 billion, narrowly ahead of Itaú Unibanco at $91.1 billion. MercadoLibre trails at $90.3 billion. Grupo México rounds out the top five at $89.5 billion.
A Brazilian Podium
The concentration of Brazilian companies at the top reflects the broader rotation underway in emerging markets. Record foreign capital inflows into the B3 exchange - R$42.6 billion in the first two months of 2026 - have lifted bank and commodity-heavy stocks as global investors shift from growth to value. Petrobras benefits directly from oil prices elevated by the Hormuz crisis, while BTG Pactual and Itaú ride the wave of financial sector enthusiasm that has pushed the Ibovespa to consecutive all-time highs.
The real's 16% appreciation against the dollar over the past year has amplified these gains in dollar terms, making Brazilian companies appear even larger when ranked globally. Five of the ten most valuable Latin American firms are now Brazilian, with Nubank and Ambev also in the top tier.
What Happened to MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre's slide is not a story of business failure. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.76 billion, up 45% year on year, driven by surging e-commerce volumes and the expansion of its payments platform, Mercado Pago. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.13 billion, up 16% annually. The problem is what sits beneath the top line.
Net income fell 13% year on year to $559 million, squeezed by rising credit losses as the lending portfolio grows, higher marketing spend and an increased tax burden. Shares dropped sharply after the February 24 earnings release, falling to around $1,780 - some 32% below their all-time high of $2,613 reached in June 2025. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 15 percentage points over the past year. Some institutional investors have reduced exposure: Main Street Research liquidated its entire 15,833-share position in the fourth quarter.
Analysts Stay Constructive
Wall Street remains broadly supportive despite the selloff. Every investment bank tracked by Bloomberg that published a post-earnings note maintained a buy recommendation, though several trimmed their price targets. Delphos Investment noted that the negative market reaction contrasted with solid fundamentals, arguing that MercadoLibre is sacrificing short-term margins to invest in long-term opportunities in credit, logistics and advertising across a region where e-commerce penetration remains far below developed-market levels.
The irony is that MercadoLibre's biggest market is Brazil itself. The company generates the majority of its revenue there, meaning the same macroeconomic forces lifting Petrobras and Itaú - consumer spending, employment gains, real appreciation - also drive its own growth. What has changed is investor appetite: in an environment shaped by geopolitical risk and commodity windfalls, the market is rewarding barrels and balance sheets over clicks and credit books. Whether that preference holds will determine how long the podium stays entirely Brazilian.
