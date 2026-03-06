USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Friday, March 6, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Trump demands Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" - closes door on any negotiated settlement on Day 7 of Operation Epic Fury - in a Friday morning Truth Social post, Trump declared "there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," demanding the removal of Iranian leadership before the US would assist in post-war reconstruction; "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction"; Trump signed off "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)"; the post wiped out early market gains - the Dow fell more than 900 points immediately after; it is the most explicit statement of US war aims since the operation began February 28; the post came hours after Iranian President Pezeshkian confirmed third-party mediation was underway, and after Iranian FM Araghchi said there was "no reason to negotiate" with Washington; Trump also told Axios he wants to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next leader 2 February payrolls shed 92,000 - far worse than the 50,000 consensus - unemployment rises to 4.4%; Fed now caught between stagflation and Iran-driven oil shock - the BLS Employment Situation report released at 8:30 ET showed nonfarm payrolls fell by 92,000 in February, the third decline in five months; the miss was blamed on the Kaiser Permanente healthcare strike (31,000 workers in California and Hawaii) and severe winter weather; federal employment fell 10,000 as DOGE cuts continue; healthcare shed 28,000; transportation and warehousing lost 11,000; manufacturing showed little change; average hourly earnings still rose 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YoY, both above forecast; the Fed now faces a dilemma: inflation is rising on oil prices while jobs are deteriorating; futures price less than one-in-three odds of a June rate cut; the 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.32%; the FOMC next meets March 17–18 3 Pentagon formally designates Anthropic a "supply-chain risk to national security" - first American company ever publicly branded with designation previously reserved for foreign adversaries - the Department of War officially notified Anthropic that its Claude models are designated a supply-chain risk, effective immediately, requiring all defence contractors to certify they are not using Anthropic products; the designation follows Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's refusal to grant the Pentagon unrestricted use of Claude for mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons; Amodei stated "we do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court"; Lockheed Martin said it will follow the President's direction; Microsoft confirmed it "can continue to work with Anthropic on non-defense related projects"; the US military is currently using Claude via Palantir's Maven Smart System in Iran combat operations; Trump gave a six-month phase-out period and threatened "major civil and criminal consequences" if Anthropic is not cooperative; the previous holder of this designation was China's Huawei 4 Dow plunges ~950 points on Trump's surrender demand + jobs miss - S&P 500 on track for worst weekly performance since the Iran war began - US equities are in sharp decline Friday after the double blow of the weak payrolls report and Trump's unconditional surrender declaration; the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down approximately 950 points (−2.0%), led by Goldman Sachs (−3.4%), American Express (−3.2%) and JPMorgan (−3.0%); the S&P 500 is down ~1.6% to approximately 6,760; the Nasdaq is down ~1.6%; WTI crude oil is trading above $83 per barrel - up 6.6% on the day - as hundreds of ships remain stuck in the Persian Gulf; the VIX volatility index has risen above 23; the S&P 500 is down approximately 4.5% week-to-date, on pace for its worst weekly loss since the outbreak of the Iran conflict; gold is trading near $5,180; Bitcoin has moved above $74,000 5 Kristi Noem out at DHS - Trump nominates Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as next Homeland Security Secretary effective March 31 - Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday that Noem will leave as DHS Secretary to serve as Special Envoy for "The Shield of the Americas," a new hemisphere-wide security initiative; Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) - a former plumbing company owner, member of the Cherokee Nation, and known for confrontational Senate hearings - will become the next Secretary effective March 31; Trump cited watching Mullin on television as a key factor; DHS has been without full-year funding since the government shutdown reached its third week; Mullin told reporters he would get the department "laser-focused on protecting the homeland"; Corey Lewandowski, a Noem aide, is also departing amid reports of an alleged affair with Noem; Canada: Prime Minister Carney offered no formal comment on the US cabinet reshuffle but Ottawa is closely watching DHS leadership transitions given ongoing CUSMA renegotiation and border security talks Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE S&P 500 ~6,760 ▼ −1.6% ~−4.5% WTD; worst week since war began Dow Jones ~47,000 ▼ −2.0% ~−950 pts; GS, AXP, JPM leading losses Nasdaq ~22,520 ▼ −1.3% Tech relative resilience vs industrials WTI Crude (bbl) $83.20 ▲ +6.6% +26% WTD; Hormuz ships still gridlocked 10-Yr Treasury 4.32% ▲ +18bps WTD Biggest weekly jump since May; rate-cut odds fall Gold (oz) $5,180 ▲ +0.8% Safe-haven bids as equity rout deepens Bitcoin $74,200 ▲ +2.2% 1-month high; Kraken Fed master account granted TSX Composite ~24,100 ▼ −1.4% Energy stocks gain; financials drag USD/CAD 1.439 ▲ +0.3% USD strength on oil; CAD energy offset

SOVEREIGN YIELD / SPREAD DIRECTION NOTE US 10-Year Treasury 4.32% ▲ +18bps WTD; real yields up, term premium rising US 2-Year Treasury 4.18% ▲ Fed cut odds for June below 33%; Sept now base Canada 10-Year GoC 3.61% ▲ Canada yields rising in sympathy with US; BoC hold US Investment Grade CDS CDX IG ~68bps ▲ Private credit cracks: Blue Owl −6%, Blackstone −4% US Dollar Index (DXY) 99.28 ▲ Safe-haven bid; EUR/USD under pressure

NAME ROLE WHY THEY MATTER TODAY Donald Trump US President Demands Iran's unconditional surrender - closing the door on any negotiated off-ramp, sending markets into freefall, and setting US war aims in maximalist terms on Day 7 Dario Amodei CEO, Anthropic Announces lawsuit against the Pentagon over supply-chain-risk designation; insists Claude will keep supporting warfighters during transition to avoid operational harm in Iran combat Markwayne Mullin DHS Secretary-Designate Nominated to lead DHS effective March 31; no foreign policy track record; inherits a department without full-year funding and a border security agenda during wartime Jerome Powell Fed Chair Faces a stagflation trap: February payrolls −92K argues for cuts; WTI at $83 and inflation sticky argues against. FOMC meets March 17–18 with no clean answer Mark Carney Prime Minister, Canada Navigates DHS transition, US economic turbulence, and CUSMA renegotiation while quietly building middle-power alliances - Canada's US export share at lowest since the 1980s

JURISDICTION ACTION IMPACT US - DOW Anthropic designated supply-chain risk, effective immediately; all contractors must certify non-use of Claude First-ever domestic US company to receive designation; Lockheed cutting ties; Palantir pressured; Anthropic suing US - BLS February Employment Situation released: payrolls −92K, unemployment 4.4%, AHE +0.4% MoM Fed stagflation dilemma; June cut odds below 33%; markets in freefall; midterm political liability US - Treasury/Fed Kraken Financial receives Fed master account - first crypto firm granted direct Fed payment system access Structural milestone for crypto banking integration; Bitcoin to $74K; broader crypto sector gains Canada - DHS DHS leadership transition: Noem to Shield of the Americas envoy; Mullin DHS Secretary eff. March 31 Border security talks in limbo; CUSMA renegotiation counterpart unclear; DHS unfunded for third week

DATE EVENT WATCH FOR Mar 7 (Sat) Trump to announce "Shield of the Americas" security initiative Scope of hemisphere-wide security framework; Noem's formal new role; Latin America and Canada reactions Mar 10 Jesse Jackson memorial service, Chicago Political optics; former presidents Biden, Clinton, Obama attending; war backdrop Mar 17–18 FOMC policy meeting Fed response to stagflation dilemma; Powell press conference language on Iran oil shock and payrolls miss Mar 31 Mullin formally takes over as DHS Secretary Senate confirmation timeline; DHS funding resolution; border security bilateral with Canada Summer 2026 CUSMA renegotiation round begins Canada's red lines on auto sector, dairy access, Chapter 19 dispute resolution; Carney concession space

Conflict & Stability Tracker Critical Operation Epic Fury - Iran/Israel/US Day 7. Trump demands unconditional surrender; Iran fires missiles toward Israel Friday. US sub sank IRIS Dena (87 dead). 6 US soldiers killed in Kuwait. Khamenei dead. 1,000+ Iran casualties. Hormuz shipping at standstill. No ceasefire signal. Critical US-Iran: Persian Gulf Shipping Crisis Hundreds of tankers stuck in Persian Gulf. P&I war-risk insurance lapsed March 5. WTI +26% WTD. Trump promised escorts - insurers say inadequate. Wells Fargo: if Hormuz closed, S&P 500 to 6,000 worst case. Tense DHS Leadership Vacuum / US Border Noem out. Mullin takes over March 31. DHS operating without full-year appropriation - government shutdown week 3. TSA workers approaching first missed paycheck. Congress stalemate on funding bill. Watching Canada: CUSMA Renegotiation Track Canada's US share of goods exports fell to 71.7% - lowest since the 1980s. Carney's China deal (49K EVs) still drawing Trump ire. CUSMA renegotiation summer deadline approaching. Carney building middle-power coalition. Fast Take WAR AIMS "Unconditional surrender" is not a negotiating position - it is a war termination doctrine that forecloses every off-ramp. The US demanded unconditional surrender from Japan only after two atomic bombs and three years of island-hopping. Trump is applying that framing to Day 7 of a conflict with a nation of 88 million people. It tells Iran's surviving leadership apparatus that there is no incentive to de-escalate. It tells the Gulf states watching that Washington intends to install a US-approved successor. It tells Beijing and Moscow that American war objectives now include regime change by edict. Every Iranian faction will now rally to resist rather than negotiate - including reformists who might otherwise cooperate. LABOR The February payrolls miss is being partly explained away - a strike, bad weather - but the underlying trend is unmistakable. The US economy has averaged fewer than 5,000 new jobs per month since Trump took office. Federal employment has shed 330,000 workers since October 2024 - 11% of the federal workforce. Three of the last five months have seen payroll losses. The Fed is cornered: oil at $83 means it cannot cut on growth fears without stoking inflation. The White House cannot run on economic strength in midterm season with these numbers. The jobs data and the Iran war are now one crisis, not two. AI/TECH The Anthropic designation is an inflection point for the entire US AI sector, not just one company. The supply-chain-risk label - written to exclude foreign adversaries like Huawei - has now been turned on a domestic American company, a San Francisco-based AI lab, for refusing to remove safety guardrails. Defence tech companies are already cutting ties with Anthropic. Lockheed Martin is following orders. OpenAI, which donated $25M to Trump's PAC, has stepped in with a Pentagon contract to replace Claude. What this signals to every AI lab in the US is that safety constraints are a political liability when the government wants unconstrained access to your models. That is a dangerous precedent that will shape how the next generation of AI is built. MARKETS The market action today tells the real story of the week. A bad jobs number alone would have been dovish - rate cuts, equities up. Oil surge alone would have been manageable - energy stocks offset. But both together, plus a presidential post foreclosing peace, have created what traders call a stagflation signal: rising inflation, falling employment, zero Fed room to manoeuvre. Wells Fargo's worst-case scenario - S&P 500 at 6,000 on a sustained Hormuz closure - is still labelled a tail risk, but the gap between tail risk and base case is narrowing every day ships stay stuck in the Gulf. CANADA Canada is playing a long game. Carney's trade diversification strategy - the China EV deal, the India uranium agreement, the Atlantic partnerships - is not producing quick results, but the structural shift is measurable: US share of Canadian goods exports is now at its lowest level since the 1980s. Ottawa's caution today is deliberate: with DHS in transition, a new CUSMA round approaching, and the US economy showing genuine strain, Carney has every incentive to stay quiet, build alliances, and let American domestic turbulence make the case for Canadian independence that he does not need to make himself. Developments to Watch Iran Responds: Missiles Toward Israel as Trump Closes Negotiation Door What happened Iran fired missiles toward Israel Friday, according to Israeli officials, hours after Trump's unconditional surrender post. Iran 's foreign minister confirmed there is "no reason to negotiate" with the US. Iranian President Pezeshkian said third-party mediators are engaged, but Trump's post appears to have ended that track. So what The war is now definitionally open-ended. Iran cannot surrender without political collapse. Trump has publicly foreclosed compromise. The seventh day becomes week two, week three. Every additional day of Hormuz disruption raises the probability that Wells Fargo's $100 oil scenario becomes the base case rather than a tail risk. Anthropic Sues Pentagon - Legal Battle Over AI Guardrails Begins What happened Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei confirmed the company will challenge the supply-chain-risk designation in federal court. The company says the designation is "legally unsound" and has never been publicly applied to an American company. Palantir - which earns ~60% of its US revenue from government contracts and deploys Claude in Maven Smart System - saw shares pressured. So what The legal battle will take months. In the interim, Claude remains operational in Iran combat operations - Amodei said warfighters will not be cut off mid-operation. The precedent question - can the Pentagon brand domestic US firms as national security threats to extract commercial compliance - could reach the Supreme Court. DHS Shutdown: TSA Workers Near First Missed Paycheck as Spring Travel Season Opens What happened The government funding standoff entered its third week Friday with no resolution in sight. Travel and aviation industry groups warned Congress that TSA workers and port employees are approaching a full missed paycheck. Spring break travel season starts in ten days. House Speaker Johnson faces pressure from both hardliners and moderates. So what The optics of a dysfunctional domestic government during wartime are damaging. An incoming DHS Secretary who doesn't take office until March 31 cannot manage a funding crisis. Congressional Republicans face a choice between pre-election airport chaos and concessions to Democrats on DHS funding that their base opposes. February Jobs: Federal Employment Down 330,000 - DOGE Cuts Structural, Not Cyclical What happened Federal employment fell another 10,000 in February, bringing total federal workforce reduction to 330,000 (−11%) since October 2024. The BLS data confirms the DOGE cuts are showing up in official payroll statistics. December's figure was revised down to −17,000 from +48,000 - a 65,000 revision. Long-term unemployment duration rose to 25.7 weeks, the longest since December 2021. So what The White House economic advisor argued the numbers are "consistent" with their immigration-reduction framework - that break-even employment is now only 30–40K jobs a month. But averaging fewer than 5,000 jobs per month since inauguration is a political liability heading into November 2026 midterms. The revision pattern is also concerning: consistently downward revisions suggest initial BLS estimates have been systematically overstating strength. Kraken Becomes First Crypto Firm with Federal Reserve Master Account What happened Kraken Financial became the first cryptocurrency firm to secure a master account with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, giving it direct access to the Fed's payment system typically reserved for traditional banks. Bitcoin climbed above $74,000 on the news - its highest level in over a month. So what This is a structural milestone for crypto integration into the US financial system - the equivalent of a crypto exchange gaining a banking licence at the highest level. It signals that the Trump administration's pro-crypto posture is translating into regulatory architecture, not just rhetoric. Strategy (MSTR) and Coinbase both rallied on the news, even as broader markets sold off on Iran war concerns. Canada: Carney Watches DHS Transition Closely Amid Border Security Talks What happened Ottawa offered no formal comment on Noem's removal but Canadian officials are tracking the DHS leadership change closely. DHS is the primary US agency in bilateral border and migration talks. Mullin, as a former plumber turned senator, has no foreign policy or bilateral trade track record. CUSMA renegotiation begins in summer 2026. So what A DHS Secretary who doesn't start until March 31, with no trade background, during a government shutdown, heading into a CUSMA renegotiation round - is a structural disadvantage for bilateral talks. Canada's strategy of building parallel alliances with China, India, the UK and EU is looking more rational by the week. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower PlayersRegulatory & Policy WatchCalendarBottom Line

Three numbers tell you everything about March 6, 2026: −92,000, $83, and "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER." The first is a payrolls figure that arrived far below consensus at a moment when the Federal Reserve has no clean policy answer. The second is WTI crude oil's price level - up 26% in a single week - as hundreds of tankers remain gridlocked in the Persian Gulf on Day 7 of Operation Epic Fury. The third is the formulation Trump posted to Truth Social Friday morning, collapsing every diplomatic off-ramp, closing every negotiated exit, and declaring maximalist war aims before any mediator had been given time to work.

Each would be a serious market event in isolation. Together, they define a stagflation signal - rising oil driving inflation expectations while employment weakens - that puts the Federal Reserve in an impossible position when it convenes March 17–18. Jerome Powell cannot cut rates to cushion the labor market without pouring fuel on an energy-driven inflation fire. He cannot hold rates without deepening a jobs market that has averaged fewer than 5,000 new positions per month since this administration took office. The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays tangled, the more intractable that dilemma becomes.

The Anthropic designation is this week's underrated story. For the first time in American history, the federal government has formally branded a domestic US company - not a Chinese adversary, not a Russian front, but a San Francisco AI lab - with a supply-chain-risk designation previously reserved for Huawei. The legal rationale is almost certainly contestable in court. But the political rationale is unmistakable: the Trump administration intends to use commercial leverage to eliminate safety constraints on AI in military applications. Every AI company watching this is now calculating whether safety principles are a reputational asset or a regulatory liability.

The DHS leadership change is a further signal of institutional stress. Kristi Noem exits with the department unfunded, the government in its third week of shutdown, spring break travel approaching, and a CUSMA renegotiation summer deadline on the calendar. Her replacement, Markwayne Mullin, does not take office for 25 days. The gap is not just operational - it is diplomatic. Canada's bilateral contact point at DHS has effectively gone dark at the worst possible moment for North American relations.

Mark Carney is playing his hand carefully. Ottawa has said almost nothing this week - no comment on Noem, no comment on the Anthropic ban, no comment on Trump's unconditional surrender declaration. The silence is strategic. Canada's structural repositioning - lowering US export dependence to its lowest level since the 1980s, building trade networks with China, India, the UK and the EU - is advancing without requiring Ottawa to pick a fight it cannot win in a week dominated by wartime nationalism.

The markets are telling you the honest truth about where this is headed. The Dow's worst week since the war began. The S&P approaching levels that trigger Wells Fargo's worst-case oil scenario. The VIX above 23. Investors are not pricing in a short, sharp conflict followed by reconstruction opportunity. They are pricing in a prolonged disruption with no clear terminus, a central bank with no room to manoeuvre, and a White House that has just announced that the only acceptable outcome is one Iran cannot deliver without political collapse. That is a scenario the bond market, the oil market, and the jobs data are all beginning to agree on - even if Wall Street hasn't quite caught up yet.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief Daily Edition · Friday, March 6, 2026