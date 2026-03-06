Kejriwal Slams BJP For Calling 'Gallows' A 'Tiffin Room' In Delhi

Kejriwal Defends 'Phansi Ghar' Authenticity

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for calling the 'gallows' a 'tiffin room', saying that there is no bigger insult to the freedom fighters than this as he appeared before a Delhi Assembly panel on Friday in the 'Phansi Ghar' row.

Kejriwal recalled the inauguration of 'Phansi Ghar' when he was acting as Delhi's Chief Minister, stating that it was opened for the general public to draw inspiration from. "Delhi Assembly complex is a historic building. This building was built in 1912, during the British era, when the capital was transferred from Kolkata to Delhi. In 2022, through the efforts of the then Speaker, Ram Niwas Goyal, it was discovered that there was a gallows in one corner of this building. Freedom fighters were hanged there. The then Speaker, as Chief Minister, called me and said that we should open it for tourists so that people could draw inspiration from it. I opened it and inaugurated it," he said.

He further criticised the Centre stating that it has been trying to prove it was merely a tiffin room instead of a gallows. "Now, since their government came to power, they have been trying to prove that it was not a gallows, but a tiffin room. I believe there could be no greater insult to freedom fighters than this," he added.

On his summon at the Delhi Assembly, he said that he was asked to prove that it was a gallows, upon which the former Chief Minister demanded evidence supporting that it was indeed a tiffin room. "I was summoned to the Assembly today to be asked to prove that it was a gallows. I replied that the then Speaker had done so after conducting a thorough investigation. But I asked them to tell me what evidence they have that it was a tiffin room. They have no proof," he said.

'Focus on Delhi's Real Issues'

The AAP leader slammed the BJP, highlighting the pollution, road infrastructure, garbage disposal problem, and healthcare issues, further stating that instead of the discussion on the 'Phansi Ghar', a discussion on fixing the integral issues in the capital city would yield greater benefits. "Ever since the BJP government came to power, Delhi has been in a terrible state. The people of Delhi are crying. They're remembering the Aam Aadmi Party government again. There's garbage everywhere in Delhi. Pollution is terrible. Roads are broken. Mohalla clinics are being closed. Medicines are unavailable in hospitals... I would have been happy if one of their committees had asked me, "Kejriwal ji, tell me how to fix the sewers, tell me how to fix the roads." I would have shared my experience. I don't care whose government is in power. I just want Delhi to improve. But they don't want to run Delhi..." he stated.

The issue relates to the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Assembly premises. Speaker Vijender Gupta had raised the matter, following which it was referred to the Privileges Committee for detailed examination.

