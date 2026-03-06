Haryana CM Saini Congratulates UPSC 2025 Winners, Hails Their Hard Work

CM Saini Congratulates UPSC Achievers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated all the youth selected in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services. This comes after the UPSC on Friday declared the civil services final result 2025.

Speaking in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, the CM recognised the dedication of the students and extended warm greetings and well wishes on the occasion. "Today, the results of UPSC have been declared. This is the outcome of the youth's dreams, hard work and dedication to the nation. I, on behalf of the entire state, extended heartiest congratulations to these bright and meritorious students. They, with their hard work and patience, have achieved success in this extremely difficult examination. This is a proud moment for their parents, teachers and the entire state," he said.

Haryana's Pride: AIR 3 from Panchkula

The All India Rank 3 holder, Akansh Dhull, hails from Panchkula and is the son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull. The Chief Minister dialled BJP leader Dhull, congratulating him on his son's major milestone. Dhull thanked CM Saini for his guidance and advanced policies, as a result of which the former said the state's children managed to excel. The BJP leader further called Akansh, CM Saini's nephew.

Meanwhile, the first and second ranks have been secured by Anuj Agnihotri and Rajeshwari Suve M. 958 candidates have made it to the merit list.

Saini Asserts Transparency in Govt Recruitments

Earlier last month, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini replied to an adjournment motion by the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly regarding recruitments by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), asserting that there is "full transparency in this double-engine government." He emphasised that if any corruption is uncovered, the person involved in the crime gets suspended immediately.

During the Legislative Assembly session, the Haryana Chief Minister alleged that during the Congress tenure, the results of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) were declared from the minister's home rather than the official institution. "There is full transparency in this double-engine government. If any corruption is found, the person involved is suspended immediately. During their tenure, the results of the Haryana Public Service Commission and HSSC were declared from the minister's home and not the institution. Under our tenure, the two organisations are working independently," said CM Saini. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)